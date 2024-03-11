Arakhamiia Explained To Georgian Government How To Normalize Relations With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, Davyd Arakhamiia, commented on Georgia's demand to extradite government officials from the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili who are citizens of Ukraine.

Arakhamiia wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The pro-Kremlin authorities of Georgia are putting forward some demands for the extradition of our citizens for the 'normalization of relations'. If we really talk about 'normalization', then there is a plan for this," he said.

According to Arakhamii, the plan includes the following actions: First, to release from prison and return Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili. Secondly, to stop direct flights with Russia, "as demanded by the Georgian people themselves."

And finally, to stop helping the aggressor evade sanctions.

"Then the normalization of relations will be easy," said the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

As reported, the Georgian authorities have demanded that Ukraine extradite government officials from the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili.

As reported, the third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, has been in prison since October 1, 2021. In May 2022, he was transferred from prison to the Vivamedi Hospital in Tbilisi.