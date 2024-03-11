Uzbekistan's Foreign Exchange Reserves Dropped By Nearly $2.4 Billion Since Start Of Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of March 1, the volume of Uzbekistan's foreign exchange
reserves amounted to $32.19 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
In January and February, the volume of international reserves
decreased by $2.36 billion, with reserves reducing by more than $1
billion for two consecutive months.
The amount of currency assets stood at $7.54 billion, remaining at
one of the lowest levels in recent years. Since the beginning of
the year, their amount has decreased by $1.82 billion - with it
consistently being below $10 billion for ten months in a row.
The volume of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan's deposits in the
central banks of other countries, as well as in the IMF,
significantly reduced to $388.7 million. Additionally, the sum in
accounts in other foreign financial institutions decreased by $1.64
billion, dropping below $8 billion.
The republic's gold reserves decreased marginally, totaling
$24.09 billion at the beginning of March. Compared to January, its
value decreased by $535.4 million.
Furthermore, the gold tonnage in reserves remained unchanged at
11.9 million troy ounces (370 tons) - although in January it
accounted for 12.2 million troy ounces (379.3 tons).
In January, Uzbekistan's export volume halved. In the absence of
gold sales, the size of the negative trade balance doubled to
almost $2 billion.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107963813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.