Spain Betrays Azerbaijan By Falling Prey To Armenian Manipulations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
For a long time, Spain was one of the countries that supported
Azerbaijan on the issue of Garabagh and condemned the Armenian
occupation.
For example, in 1993, Spain voted in favour of 4 resolutions of
the UN Security Council No. 822, 853, 874, and 884 regarding the
Garabagh war. According to these resolutions, Armenian armed units
had to leave the occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil,
Gubadli, Zangilan, and other territories of Azerbaijan. That is,
Spain voted in favour of the resolutions demanding that Armenia
withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani lands.
In the "Madrid principles" proposed by the Minsk Group in 2007
regarding the settlement of the Garabagh conflict, the withdrawal
of Armenia and the so-called "Nagorno-Garabagh armed forces" from
all the occupied territories around Garabagh was emphasised.
The support of this format by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Spain showed that the country supports the withdrawal of aggressive
forces from the territory of Azerbaijan.
The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement
published on May 1, 2015, about the unrecognised Nagorno-Garabagh
that Spain does not consider the parliamentary elections scheduled
to be held in Nagorno-Garabagh on May 3 as legitimate. The ministry
stated that those elections have no validity.
"The separation of this territory is the result of the use of
force, it is against international law and is not recognised by
Azerbaijan," the statement added.
On May 25, 2016, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain,
Ignacio Ibanez, spoke about the Garabagh conflict during his
meeting with Azerbaijan Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov in Spain. He
said that Spain supports the format of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed
at resolving the conflict.
Thus, Spain made many announcements and statements about the
Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands.
However, in recent years, especially after the 44-day war, the
liberation of Azerbaijani lands has caused a 180-degree change in
Spain's position towards Azerbaijan.
In December 2021, an agreement was signed between Azerbaijan and
Spain in Madrid, providing for the exchange of confidential
information and the protection of this information.
The lower house of the Spanish Parliament (Congress) had not
ratified the international agreement concluded with Azerbaijan and
described Azerbaijan as an aggressor country.
This step by Spain created a shock effect on relations between
the two countries. Spain, which has always expressed its support
for Azerbaijan, seems to have betrayed its friend by falling prey
to Armenian manipulations.
But we should not forget that after the declaration of
independence of Catalonia, it was Spain that started the legal
procedure against them, called this step separatism against the
territorial integrity of the country, and succeeded in arresting
and prosecuting the leader of Catalonia, Carlos Puchtemon.
But now it is the same Spain that ignores the attempt of the
separatists in Garabagh on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,
the genocide against the Azerbaijanis, and the trampling of the UN
Charter and resolutions.
John Iñárritu, a member of the parliament, offered to show
solidarity with the Armenian people, who faced "Azerbaijan's
aggression".
It seems that John Iñárritu has been working on this plan for a
long time, thus, the very next day he rushed to the leader of the
separatist-terrorist regime, Arayik Harutyunyan, and was awarded
the "Mkhitar Gosh" medal of the so-called state.
After that, the deputy said, "It was an honour for me to receive
the Mkhitar Gosh medal from the republic of "artsakh". We will
continue to support the right of Armenians to live in Artsakh, as
well as the need for international recognition."
He knew very well how he hit the relations between Spain and
Azerbaijan.
And now, the Spanish deputy, clearly showing his pro-Armenian
position, declares that the international community should impose
targeted sanctions or other punishments against the persons or
organisations responsible for the destruction of the Armenian
historical and cultural heritage of "Nagorno-Garabagh".
It is interesting that the Spanish government ignores the
condition of Shusha Castle, Garabagh Khan's Palace, Sisernavang
Monastery, Natavan Palace, and many other historical and cultural
monuments destroyed by Armenians in Garabagh, worrying about the
fake monuments of a so-called regime.
The fact that the Spanish deputy was awarded a medal by the
so-called regime after his pro-Armenian speeches and clearly took a
position against Azerbaijan is either a betrayal of the policy
pursued by his country for many years, or he is a tool of the
Spanish government to break friendly relations with Azerbaijan.
In both cases, it is unfortunate that Spain is trying to destroy
relations with Azerbaijan in this way.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107963275
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.