Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting To Discuss Battlefield Situation, Ammunition Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the situation on the battlefield, the production of ammunition and the construction of fortifications.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Staff meeting. Detailed reports from the command on the battlefield situation. Reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych, and local commanders. The Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Southern directions, marines' operations," Zelensky said.

The President heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin regarding the provision of necessary supplies for the frontline. The discussion included current and future supplies of ammunition, missiles, and other weapons, as well as domestic production.

“Another important topic is fortifications. The report by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the pace of construction of new defensive lines. The task of constructing defense in three lanes, covering a length of 2,000 kilometers, is a large-scale undertaking, but the progress is good. I am counting on a timely completion,”

As Ukrinform reported, 64 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine over the past day. The Ukrainian Air Force struck 10 enemy concentration areas.