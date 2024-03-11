Saudi Female Designers Launch Distinctive Gift Collections For Ramadan

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Jeddah – Asdaf News:



In celebration of International Women's Day, Under the Abaya, the non-profit initiative which aims to empower women in Saudi Arabia, has brought together a group of remarkable female entrepreneurs from various industries and backgrounds to offer consumers unique gifting packages for the month of Ramadan.





The Saudi female entrepreneurs include Alia Abudawood of Stems floral boutique, Lillian Ismail of Lillian Ismail Jewelry, Tamara Tayeb of Sucre Sale, Dania Shinkar of her luxury bag brand Dania Shinkar, and Sara Murad of the fragrance brand By Sara Murad.

This collaboration aims to highlight the significant role of female entrepreneurs in shaping the future of business and to build a supportive community that values creativity, perseverance, and empowerment.

By harnessing individual strengths and leveraging their collective influence, these remarkable women are poised to break new ground, challenge the status quo, and inspire others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. The campaign will launch on Ramadan 1st and last throughout Eid, allowing consumers to purchase these gifting packages on

As part of their shared vision, these forward-thinking entrepreneurs are gearing up to unveil an array of initiatives, including joint product launches, and networking events designed to empower the next generation of female leaders.

Through this collective union, these trailblazing women are not just magnifying their impact but rewriting the narrative of entrepreneurship, demonstrating that success can be a collaborative effort, not simply a competitive one.

Tags#collection #designers #Ramadan #Saudi female