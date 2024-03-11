(MENAFN- Baystreet) HanesBrands Keeps“Ole Miss” Connection Intact

Salesforce Turns 25Pfizer Bets on Cancer DrugCriminal Probe Launched Into Boeing's Midair BlowoutAuthors Sue Nvidia Over Copyrighted Books Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Monday, March 11, 2024

Intelligent BIO Ekes up on Private Placement

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that on Friday, it entered into securities purchase agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional and accredited investors to issue, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, 2,223,333 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), Series H-1 warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,223,333 shares of common stock and Series H-2 warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,223,333 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $4.55 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated Series H-1 warrants and Series H-2 warrants, for expected gross proceeds to INBS of approximately $10.1 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Series H-1 warrants and Series H-2 warrants will have an exercise price of $4.55 per share of common stock and will be exercisable immediately upon issuance. The Series H-1 warrants will have a term of eighteen months following the date a registration statement registering all warrant shares underlying the Series H-1 warrants is declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Series H-2 warrants will have a term of exercise equal to five years, which will be reduced to 20 calendar days following any date the Company makes a public announcement of 510k clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Company's Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System.

INBS edged up four cents to $4.64.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks