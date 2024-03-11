Show Appreciation With Dyson's Innovative Gifts This Mother's Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: 11th March, 2024: There's no better way to express gratitude and love than with Dyson's pioneering hair care technologies.

This Mother's Day, as a symbol of appreciation for all that she does, give your mum – the superwoman in your life – the gift of beautiful hair with the latest Dyson AirstraitTM straightener. This revolutionary tool offers effortless styling without heat damage, making every day a good hair day. With wet-to-dry straightening using air, the Dyson AirstraitTM comes in two captivating colourways: Prussian Blue and Nickel/Copper. Generating airflow needed to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, it provides unparalleled convenience and efficiency, achieving effortless salon-worthy locks in the comfort of your mum's own home.

Dyson AirstraitTM straightener (SAR 1,999)

With its groundbreaking technology, the Dyson AirstraitTM straightener achieves simultaneous drying and straight styling, all within one sleek machine. Engineered to cater to diverse hair types, it effortlessly delivers a natural straight style with body and movement while preserving the strength and healthy appearance of the hair. Two arms gently contain the hair tress, directing a precisely angled high-pressure blade of air downwards into the hair.

Limited edition Ceramic Pink and Rose

The brand-new colour variant of the brands haircare technologues, inspired by Dyson's exploration of colour and material innovation, features a gentle pale pink tone with a ceramic texture, enhanced by metallic accents in deep plum and rose shades. Ceramic pink and Rose serves as a reminder of the beauty and grace mothers bring into our lives while offering them a touch of elegance and luxury as they care for their families and themselves.

Available in the brand's iconic haircare products: Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler (SAR 2,299) and Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer (SAR 1,749).

Dyson Gen5detectTM cordless vacuum (SAR 3,499)

Give the gift of a spotless home with the Dyson Gen5detectTM cordless vacuum, the pinnacle of cord-free vacuum technology. Featuring a fifth-generation Hyperdymium motor spinning at 135,000 rpm, this powerful vacuum captures viruses, ensuring a clean and healthy living space.