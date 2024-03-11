Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Top Companies, Trends, Global Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 The global data center liquid cooling market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.54% during 2024-2032.

Rapid digitization and the increasing adoption of cloud computing systems in numerous organizations represent one of the major factors driving the demand for data center liquid cooling systems across the globe.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Industry:

Rising Data Center Density :

The continuous rise in data center density represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Modern data centers are processing vast amounts of data, driven by the proliferation of IoT devices, cloud computing, and data-intensive applications. This higher data density is leading to elevated heat generation within data centers, which, in turn, is driving the need for efficient cooling solutions. Liquid cooling systems offer superior thermal conductivity and can effectively dissipate heat, making them a preferred choice for high-density data center environments.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability:

The growing environmental concerns and the increasing need for energy efficiency are encouraging data center operators to adopt robust solutions to reduce energy consumption and minimize their carbon footprint. Liquid cooling solutions are more energy-efficient compared to traditional air-based cooling methods, which drives their demand globally. Liquid cooling aids in transferring heat away from server components more effectively, which can lead to significant energy savings. Additionally, some liquid cooling solutions use non-conductive, eco-friendly coolants, aligning with sustainability goals and reducing environmental impact.

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC):

The escalating demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and scientific simulations, across various industries is offering a favorable market outlook. These applications require data centers to handle complex calculations and massive data sets, resulting in higher heat loads. Liquid cooling systems are widely used in data centers to meet the cooling requirements of HPC environments, ensuring that servers can operate at peak performance without the risk of overheating. Besides this, the increasing utilization of HPC in research activities is promoting the adoption of liquid cooling solutions.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Industry:



Alfa Laval AB

Asetek A/S

Asperitas

Chilldyne

CoolIT Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Iceotope

Lenovo Group Limited

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE Vertiv Group Corp.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:



Solution



Direct Liquid Cooling

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Services



Design and Consulting



Installation and Deployment Support and Maintenance

Solution dominates the market as it offers superior energy efficiency, scalability, and compatibility with high-density computing environments.

By Data Center Type:



Large Data Centers

Small and Medium-sized Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers

Large data centers represent the largest market segment due to their substantial computing power requirements and the need for efficient cooling solutions to manage heat generation effectively at scale.

By End Use:



Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises Hyperscale Data Centers

IT and telecom hold the largest market share on account of their extensive network infrastructure and constant demand for high-performance computing.

By Application:



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail

Research and Academic Others

Enterprise accounts for the majority of the market share due to the increasing adoption of data-intensive applications and the need for efficient cooling solutions to support business operations and data processing.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the data center liquid cooling market is attributed to its concentration of large-scale data centers, rapid technological advancements, and a heightened focus on energy-efficient cooling solutions.

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends:

The proliferation of edge computing is supporting the growth of the market. Edge data centers are often deployed in non-traditional locations, such as remote industrial sites or urban environments. Additionally, liquid cooling systems are increasingly used in edge data centers, which is expected to drive the demand for liquid cooling solutions in edge computing infrastructure.

Vendors in the data center liquid cooling market are offering customized solutions and integration services. These services cater to the unique needs of data center operators, optimizing cooling solutions for specific hardware configurations and environmental conditions.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

