United States Industrial Gases Market 2024, Industry Size, Top Companies And Growth 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Industrial Gases Market Report by Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Hydrogen, and Others), Application (Manufacturing, Metallurgy, Energy, Chemicals, Healthcare, and Others), Supply Mode (Packaged, Bulk, On-Site), and Region 2024-2032 “, The United States industrial gases market size reached US$ 28.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2024-2032.

Industrial gases include nitrogen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, and acetylene. They are produced through processes, such as air separation, hydrogen reforming, and chemical reactions. They are essential components of modern industrial processes, enabling efficiency, safety, and precision across a wide array of applications. They can replace harmful chemicals or processes, leading to reduced environmental impact. They help in maintaining product quality by preventing contamination, oxidation, or unwanted chemical reactions during production processes. They are used to extend the shelf life of packaged food products by displacing oxygen. They are utilized in the production of flexible and rigid polyurethane coatings, foams, sealants, elastomers, and adhesives. They are also employed in aerobic treatment processes to facilitate the breakdown of organic pollutants in wastewater.

United States Industrial Gases Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the growing demand for industrial gases in various processes like welding, cutting, heat treatment, and metal fabrication, coupled with the thriving manufacturing industry, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in the United States. Additionally, the increasing use of industrial gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, and nitrous oxide, in the healthcare industry as an essential medical application for respiratory therapy, anesthesia, and cryopreservation is strengthening the growth of the market in the US. In line with this, ongoing advancements in industrial gas production, such as the development of high-purity gases for semiconductor manufacturing, cryogenic applications, and gas blending solutions for specific industrial processes, that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of industrial gas usage is stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the rising employment of industrial gases in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for applications, such as carbonation, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and freezing, along with the increasing demand for packaged and processed food products among individuals, is contributing to the growth of the market in the country. Apart from this, the growing adoption of industrial gases like ammonia in the agriculture sector as fertilizers to provide essential nitrogen nutrients to crops, promote plant growth, and increase crop yields is offering a favorable market outlook in the country.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Argon

Hydrogen Others

Breakup by Application:



Manufacturing

Metallurgy

Energy

Chemicals

Healthcare Others

Breakup by Supply Mode:



Packaged

Bulk On-Site

Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

