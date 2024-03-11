India gets ready for upcoming national elections this spring

(MENAFN) As India gears up for the upcoming national elections this spring, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the country's largest political group, are adopting the moniker "Modi ka parivar" (Modi's family) on their social media profiles. This move comes in response to a jibe from opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of a family. Yadav's remark was perceived as a retort to Modi's consistent criticism of "dynastic politics" and nepotism within the opposition.



BJP leaders, including top officials, are aligning themselves with the "Modi's family" campaign to counter what they term "personal attacks" and "petty remarks" directed at the Prime Minister over the past 16-17 years. Sudhanshu Trivedi, a BJP spokesperson and Member of Parliament, clarified that, for Prime Minister Modi, the entire country constitutes his family.



This strategic move by the BJP is reminiscent of its 2019 "main bhi chowkidar" (I too am a watchman) campaign, initiated in response to a jibe by senior opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who stated, "chowkidaar hi chor hai" (the watchman is the thief) against Modi. The BJP's campaign saw the Prime Minister embracing the identity of a 'watchman,' symbolizing his commitment to combat corruption. Supporters also adopted this symbolic identity on social media.



The article explores the motivations behind the BJP's adoption of the "Modi's family" tag, examining the political context and the ongoing dynamics within India's political landscape. It sheds light on the BJP's strategy to counter opposition critiques and emphasizes the significance of symbolic campaigns in Indian electoral politics.

