Police chief confesses UK permitting murdering its own residents to safeguard undercover agent

(MENAFN) In a bombshell revelation, a high-profile interim report on Operation Kenova, an independent investigation into the alleged actions of a government informant codenamed 'Stakeknife,' has exposed that British security forces knowingly permitted the murders of several United Kingdom citizens during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. The report, presented by the former head of the probe, Jon Boutcher, detailed the shocking revelation that these intentional failures were aimed at safeguarding the undercover agent within an armed resistance group.



Launched in 2016, Operation Kenova delved into Stakeknife's alleged involvement in kidnappings, torture, and murders carried out by the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA).



Boutcher, who left the investigation in 2023 to assume the role of chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, decided to release the preliminary report due to the slow progress of prosecutions associated with the inquiry. His public criticism also extended to MI5, the United Kingdom's domestic counterintelligence agency, accusing them of attempting to undermine both him and the investigation.



Boutcher's report disclosed that he repeatedly raised concerns about limited access to information from MI5, citing what he described as the agency's strategy of deliberate delay. The document further revealed that legal representatives of former security force personnel, connected to the cases, were granted more extensive access to MI5 materials.



Crucially, MI5's actions allegedly obstructed Operation Kenova from submitting evidence against the chief suspect, identified as Freddie Scappaticci, widely presumed to be Stakeknife, and other security personnel to prosecutors in October 2019. The report stated that MI5 claimed the building's security accreditation had expired, preventing the investigation from proceeding until the relevant documents were finally submitted in February 2020.



The Operation Kenova report has ignited public outrage, raising questions about the ethical implications of sacrificing the lives of United Kingdom citizens to protect an informant and the accountability of security forces in instances of grave human rights abuses. The revelation also underscores the challenges faced by independent investigations into historical conflicts, shedding light on the complex dynamics between law enforcement agencies and their informants. The implications of this report are likely to reverberate through legal and political circles, prompting a deeper examination of the conduct of security forces during the Troubles.







