Abu Dhabi announces 144 projects valued USD18B for 2024

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at bolstering the infrastructure and development landscape of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Center for Projects and Infrastructure has unveiled plans for 144 projects slated for implementation throughout 2024. Endorsed by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, these ventures represent a monumental investment totaling 66 billion dirhams, equivalent to approximately 18 billion dollars. Spanning various sectors crucial to the emirate's growth and prosperity, the projects encompass housing, quality of life enhancements, education, human capital development, tourism, and the preservation of natural resources.



The lion's share of the allocated budget, surpassing 59 billion dirhams, is dedicated to housing initiatives and the development of public facilities. Emphasizing the creation of contemporary and integrated residential complexes, this substantial investment underscores the commitment to enhancing the living standards and well-being of Abu Dhabi's residents. Furthermore, over 4 billion dirhams are earmarked for projects aimed at advancing education and nurturing human capital, reflecting a strategic focus on fostering knowledge-based growth and workforce development.



Recognizing the pivotal role of tourism in driving economic diversification and sustainability, approximately 1.1 billion dirhams have been allocated to initiatives geared towards bolstering the tourism sector. This strategic investment is poised to enhance Abu Dhabi's appeal as a global destination, further solidifying its position on the international stage. Additionally, around 50 million dirhams are dedicated to projects aimed at safeguarding and enhancing the emirate's natural resources, underscoring a commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation efforts.



With the approval of these comprehensive initiatives, Abu Dhabi reaffirms its unwavering dedication to fostering inclusive growth, advancing socio-economic development, and positioning itself as a beacon of progress and innovation on the global stage. These projects stand as a testament to the emirate's visionary leadership and commitment to ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.

