Foreign investment in South Korean real estate reaches record high, boosted by Chinese buyers

(MENAFN) A statement released on Sunday unveiled a notable surge in the percentage of foreigners engaging in real estate transactions in South Korea, with Chinese buyers leading the trend. According to data from the Supreme Court-operated online real estate registry service, a total of 15,600 foreigners completed property purchases in South Korea in 2023, marking a record 0.9 percent of total land acquisitions.



This latest figure represents a significant uptick from previous years, underscoring the growing presence of foreign investors in the South Korean real estate market. Since the inception of data collection by the South Korean court in 2010, the proportion of foreign buyers has exhibited a steady upward trajectory. Beginning at a modest 0.2 percent in 2010, the percentage climbed to 0.33 percent in 2014, further increasing to 0.64 percent in 2018, and reaching 0.75 percent in 2022.



Analysis by country reveals that Chinese nationals accounted for the largest share of property acquisitions in South Korea, with a total of 11,000 purchases in 2023, constituting a substantial 72.9 percent of all foreign buyers. Following closely behind were American buyers, totaling 7,800 transactions, and Canadian buyers, with 1,600 property purchases.



Moreover, the data highlights a notable trend in residential real estate transactions, with over 12,000 foreigners investing in residential properties, including apartments. This segment accounted for a noteworthy 1.21 percent share of the overall residential real estate market in South Korea.



The surge in foreign investment, particularly driven by Chinese buyers, reflects the increasing attractiveness of South Korea's real estate market on the global stage. With foreign investors actively participating in property acquisitions, this trend underscores the growing internationalization of South Korea's real estate landscape and its implications for the broader economy. As foreign investment continues to shape the dynamics of the real estate sector, policymakers and industry stakeholders may need to adapt to accommodate the evolving needs and preferences of a diverse investor base.

