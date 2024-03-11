ASUS Zenbook Duo (UX8406), With Everything Built-In, Opens Up World Of Possibilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Zenbook Duo (2024) (UX8406)
The ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406 is not just a
laptop to surmount daily routine jobs, but a device designed to
revolutionise the way you work and create. It opens up a world of
possibilities. With two full-size OLED touchscreens, a detachable
full-size keyboard, and a built-in kickstand, the ASUS Zenbook DUO
expertly combines multitasking versatility with superb mobility.
You can instantly expand your workspace to up to 19.8 inches with
dual 14-inch 3K OLED 120 Hz displays. Outstanding performance is
assured with up to an AI-powered Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor and
32 GB LPDDR5x memory, plus up to a 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD. Paired with
dedicated smart software, intuitive gesture control, and an
enhanced-lifespan 75 Wh battery, the easy-to-use Zenbook DUO
maximises productivity with zero fuss. Come on - Let's DUO it.
Effectiveness of Dual Displays
The dual full-size, up to 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED 16:10
displays offer several advantages to users. This design enables
users to easily demonstrate content and presentations in meetings
and search for other data without leaving their main work on the
computer. 3K, 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED displays provide an immersive
audiovisual experience. Displays are joined by a lay-flat 180°
hinge.
Next-level performance with Intel® CoreTMUltra 9 and
artificial intelligence algorithms
Zenbook DUO maximises productivity and play
throughout the day with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with
an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI acceleration.
Both processor platforms incorporate the latest advances in
dedicated hardware AI acceleration, with built-in AI engines that
optimise performance and power efficiency.
High level of mobility with ASUS DUO
If you are a digital nomad, then the ASUS DUO is ideal for you
with its 14 thin corps and 1.35 kg weight. The laptop
seamlessly blends the efficiency of a traditional laptop with the
versatility of a multi-screen device - while still prioritising
exceptional portability.
ASUS Lumina OLED
The Zenbook DUO is the first dual-screen laptop in the world. It
features two stunning 14-inch OLED touchscreens, a detachable
snap-on magnetic keyboard, and a kickstand bundled into one
compact, user-centric design that delivers exceptional clarity,
colour accuracy, and vibrancy. Whether you're a creative
professional, a multitasking entrepreneur, or a dedicated gamer,
the dual-screen setup empowers you to achieve more in less
time.
The premium ASUS Lumina OLED displays are Dolby Vision®
certified, Pantone® Validated and have a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3
colour gamut to ensure vivid, accurate colour rendering. They are
also VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500 certified for the deepest
black levels. The touchscreens support high-precision stylus input
using the included 4096 pressure-level ASUS Pen 2.0, and the
built-in ScreenXpert software enables smartphone-like multitouch
gesture support for intuitive operation: users can launch a virtual
keyboard, maximise a window, and much more with simple multi-finger
gestures.
-p alt="" src=
"https://www.azernews.az/media/2024/03/11/whatsapp_image_2024-03-10_at_173913.jpg?v=1710102357"
style=
"height:800px; opacity:0.9; width:1200px"> Versatile
Modes to Match Your Demands
ASUS's user-centric policy sets its products apart from the
crowd. The Zenbook DUO offers four distinct modes to cater to your
specific needs:
Traditional Laptop Mode: In mode, the bottom
screen is entirely covered by a traditional keyboard and trackpad.
Its 14-inch display, with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio, enables
perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, writing, and emailing.
The ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad can be perfectly
magnetised onto the lower display for a traditional laptop-style
experience. A pogo-pin connector automatically charges the keyboard
when in use.
Sharing mode is an indispensable design,
especially for businesspeople. With the help of this mode, you can
easily share the content and presentation in meetings. Ditching the
keyboard, you can lay the laptop down on a flat surface. The 180°
hinge allows you to rotate the screen. Thus, it eliminates the need
to huddle around and fosters better engagement and discussions.
Desktop mode: You can rest the keyboard on your
desk and have the two screens aligned side-by-side vertically or
horizontally to get the perfect desktop. It has been designed for
programmers, researchers, writers, and those who need access to
large data sheets, and it makes work easy for the said people.
Users can display productivity apps on one screen while the other
shows reference materials, documentation, or research sources.
Alternatively, using the ViewMax feature, they can display content
across the entire screen width, giving them a massive 19
display.
Dual-screen mode: It is a perfect design for
surmounting several different works. Doubling the screen eliminates
the need to constantly switch tabs or windows, reducing
interruptions. In other words, the twin display helps you maintain
your focus on the task at hand.
Dual-screen mode with virtual keyboard: No
keyboard, no problem. In this mode, the lower screen can be
configured as a full-size virtual keyboard. A twin screen can be
more productive. The virtual keyboard is optimised to give you
smooth and accurate typing. You can also use a virtual touchpad by
simply tapping the screen with three fingers, or if you prefer, you
can operate the laptop with the touch of your finger or a swipe of
a stylus.
Built-in kickstand
The versatile built-in kickstand lets you use these two screens
in a surprising number of ways. Between Dual Screen Mode, Laptop
Mode, Presentation Mode, and Desktop Mode, you're only limited by
your imagination.
Case that can be used as a stand
The 12-degree tilt is convenient for using the laptop in
single-screen mode (“regular laptop”).
ScreenXpert3.1
An updated version of the application with gesture control for
calling virtual keyboards, touchpads and setting up various laptop
functions
Intel Evo platform
The model meets the requirements of the latest IntelEvo standard
for thin and light laptops, including a wide range of parameters,
including a thin body, instant power-on, at least 9 hours of
autonomy in real-world tasks, high processor and graphics
performance, and high-speed wireless connection.
Intel Core Ultra
The ultra-fast Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7-155H processor, paired with
Intel® ArcTM graphics, enhances tasks with AI capabilities. With 1TB
SSD storage and 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, you can explore more
seamlessly.
Efficient cooling system ASUS Ice Cool
Despite the small thickness of the laptop case, an additional
heat spreader between the motherboard and the OLED panel and
graphene spacers allow you to increase the thermal power of the
system to 35 W.
Maximum battery life
Maximum battery life - up to 13.5 hours (single screen) / 10.5
hours (two screens). In Modern Office mode - up to 8.8/8 hours
(full working day). Fast charging from the included power supply or
Power Delivery 100 W charger. You can charge your laptop using a
mobile battery or smartphone charger. Battery life has been
increased to 1200 charge-discharge cycles.
A complete set of interfaces
USB-A port, full-size HDMI 2.1 and 2 Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C
for charging, connecting monitors, and high-speed devices.
Full-size Ergo Sense keyboard
The Zenbook DUO comes with a full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth
keyboard that has a built-in touchpad. This ensures comfortable
operation of the device.
Intelligent Noise Cancelling System
AI Noise-Canceling technology uses a dedicated processor loaded
with smart AI profiles that reliably distinguish human speech from
background noises. It's designed to reduce over 500 million types
of background noise while preserving vocal harmonics for
crystal-clear communication.
Infrared webcam
A full HD infrared camera with Adaptive Lock automatically
unlocks the device when the user approaches. It supports fast
authentication with Windows Hello, 3D noise reduction for the
webcam in low light, and user eye tracking.
The light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness and colour
temperature of the main display.
Harman/Kardon audio system
MyASUS proprietary software
A set of applications and utilities for optimizing performance,
connecting to a smartphone, diagnostics and technical support.
Tested to military reliability standard MIL-STD
810H
Zenbook series laptops are drop-tested and provide stable
performance in the harshest conditions: high altitude, extreme
temperatures and humidity
A note about military standard testing!
Test conditions according to the MIL-STD 810 standard that ASUS
laptops undergo are becoming more stringent every year: today they
include sand and dust blowing, vibration, tests for resistance to
operation and transportation at abnormal temperatures, humidity,
atmospheric pressure - more than 20 in total tests. However, ASUS
laptops are not industrial devices and are not intended for use in
aggressive environments. ASUS laptops are tested to military
standards to ensure they are durable and reliable under NORMAL
operating conditions-out in the rain, in the desert or on the
battlefield, while traveling, in your apartment or office.
To coincide with the start of sales of the new ASUS Zenbook Duo
2024 in the CIS countries, the ASUS brand is launching a raffle for a laptop in the interactive
educational game ASUS Adventures. Participants will have to control
a character who overcomes various obstacles and develops their
skills. The game elements at each level symbolize the various
functions and characteristics of the flagship new product.
From March 11 to April 15, 2024, at each stage, the winners will
receive Microsoft 365 activation codes, and in the final,
participants will receive the main prize - a Zenbook Duo 2024
laptop. The results of the stages will be announced on ASUS CIS
social networks.
ASUS Adventures is a fun way to explore the latest technology
found in ASUS Zenbooks, combining gaming, learning and
entertainment.