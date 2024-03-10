Garrido, Yanguas Knock Out Title-Holders In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Spain's Javi Garrido and Mike Yanguas advanced to the final of this year's inaugural Premier Padel Major after a straight-set victory over title-holders Franco Stupaczuk and Martin Di Nenno.

In the semi-final of the Ooredoo Qatar Major last evening, Garrido and Yanguas overcame the Argentinean duo in straight sets with scores of 6-2, 7-6, dispatching the favourites in one hour and 41 minutes at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The victory also proved that their Round of 16 win over World No.1 pair Juan Lebron and Ale Galan, last Wednesday was no fluke. In yesterday's semi-final showdown, Garrido and Yanguas continued their exceptional form, highlighting their formidable presence which makes them strong contenders for the title.

In today's title showdown, the pair will face off against the winners of the match between Arturo Coello/Agustin Tapia and Paquito Navarro/ Sanyo Gutierrez which went past midnight yesterday.



Javi Garrido and Mike Yanguas in action during yesterday's semi-final.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernandez continued their exceptional form in their maiden Premier Padel event, securing their spot in the final with a commanding semi-final victory over Alejandra Salazar and Tamara Icardo.

Triay and Fernandez showed remarkable synergy during the all-Spanish clash, gaining an early advantage that put them on course to win. Despite facing a challenge from Salazar and Icardo, who leveled the score at 4-4, Triay and Fernandez clinched the first set by securing crucial points later on. The momentum continued into the second set, despite Fernandez seeking a medical time-out as they went on to secure the victory with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-4.

“I am really happy to play with Claudia. I think we have been playing well since the first day here in the tournament. It's amazing how Claudia can play so calmly at only 18 years old”, Triay said after the win which set up a title showdown against compatriots Ariana Sanchez and Paula Josemaria who defeated Marta Ortega and Veronica Virseda 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to advance.

Qatar best in organisation: FIP President

Meanwhile, International Padel Federation (FIP) President Luigi Carraro said the Qatar Tennis Federation has established itself as the best in organising this type of tournament.

“I think the resume of the first tournament of the year is very positive. In Riyadh we had sold out in the last two days of competition, very high technical level, the players were happy,” Carraro said.

“Today we are here in Doha, with the Qatar Federation (QTF) confirming itself as the best in organising this type of tournament. We are living a fantastic combined event with the same prize money, in a venue we know well. The players are happy,” Carraro said.

Carroro also praised the contribution of Qatar Sports Investments.

“We started with this worldwide project in three: FIP, Premier Padel, and the players' and players' associations (PPA and IPPA) and we will continue like this for a long time, with the contribution of a serious partner like Qatar Sports Investments (QSI). And I'm not forgetting a fourth key element of our circuit, our 'promoters', namely the many media that are broadcasting Premier Padel. With all these realities the FIP team works as a team taking care of every detail and pursuing the common goal of improving every day,” Carraro concluded.