Eight Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Strip

Gaza: Eight Palestinians were killed today in an Israeli occupation airstrike which targeted areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Five Palestinians were killed in the airstrike which targeted two houses in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Witnesses reported that the Israeli occupation forces targeted two houses in Deir al-Balah, resulting in the tragic murder of five civilians. The strike further left several others missing, trapped beneath the rubble of the targeted homes.

Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured after the occupation warplanes targeted a house in Al Qarara area in the eastern Gaza Strip.

According to health authorities, the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since early October 2023 has so far resulted in over 30,960 martyrs, most of whom are children and women, with an additional 72,524 documented injuries.