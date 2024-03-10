An Innovative Services Platform for Independent Rights Holders is Introduced by Nnamani Music Publishing Group

(MENAFN- Nnamani Chimaobi John) The music industry’s productive sibling duo of Nnamani Chimaobi John and Nnamani Grace Odi have announced they’re in it for the long haul. The siblings started Nnamani Music Group as an independent label in February 2024. The company also boasts strategic alliances and ventures under ONErpm Distribution. It was initially designed to act as a platform for independent African and international rights holders.



A specialized team will handle artist accounts and design marketing campaigns for their releases, and successful applicants will receive free distribution to all DSPs both locally and internationally. NMG's initial operating system was created with the African market in mind, focusing on mobile devices. According to Johnel, the goal of NMG is to identify the most promising independent labels and artists in Africa and beyond, and to invest and assist them at deeper levels.



