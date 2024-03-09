(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle marks Portugal National Elections 2024 today, March 10 as the country is holding an early general election. The doodle depicts a ballot box with Portugal's flag this day, 10.8 million registered voters will elect 230 lawmakers to the National Assembly of the country's parliament. The lawmakers of Portugal will then choose a new government read: Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day 2024For decades two parties have alternatively been in power including the center-left Socialist Party and the centre-right Social Democratic Party. This year's election results are expected to witness similar outcome when these parties will once again capture most votes read: Google to reinstate all delisted Indian apps on its Play store after govt intervenesThese early elections are taking place because a Socialist government collapsed in November following a recent corruption probe in Portugal's Madeira Islands that caused the resignation of two prominent Social Democrat officials. The scandal involved a police search of Prime Minister Antonio Costa's official residence and the arrest of his chief of staff. However, the PM has not been accused of any crime.

A 5-year-old radical Right populist party called Chega (Enough) that has made the fight against corruption as one of its political agenda and is expected to profit from these scandals The main contenders in Portugal's legislative elections are the head of the center-right opposition, the new leader of the Socialist Party, and the founder of an extreme far-right formation Luis Montenegro, 51, the President of the center-right Social-Democratic Party (PSD) since May 2022, trained as a lawyer and is among one of the main contenders. Pedro Nuno Santos, 46, the head of the Socialist Party's left wing who made a fortune in the shoe business is another contender in these elections. Ambitious and opportunistic Andre Ventura, 41, who was a television sports commentator is the third main contender Housing sector crisis in Portugal Between 2010 and the second quarter of 2023, house prices in Portugal shot up by around 80 percent and rents increased by around 30 percent, as per European Union statistics show. Meanwhile, these increases were much above wage growth. (With agency inputs)

