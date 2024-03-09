Sweden Resumes Funding For UNRWA With £15M Grant

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sweden has said it is resuming suspended payments to the United
Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), with a grant of 200
million crowns (£15m), Azernews reports.
UNRWA supports Palestinian refugees in Gaza, east Jerusalem and
the West Bank, as well as Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
Several countries, including the US and UK, paused their funding
to UNRWA last month after accusations by Israel that a dozen of the
agency's 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in the 7 October Hamas
attack on Israel.
The Swedish government said it had resumed payments after UNRWA
agreed to strengthen internal controls and carry out extra checks
on its employees, among other measures.
The organisation offers services including food aid, healthcare
and education.
MENAFN09032024000195011045ID1107956303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.