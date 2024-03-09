Biden Signs Law To Fund Part Of US Government

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US President Joe Biden has signed a bill to fund part of the US government until the end of the fiscal year.
The White House press service reports this, according to Ukrinform.
The signed bill provides funding for departments and agencies of the US federal government throughout the fiscal year until September 30.
It covers half of the budget bills to finance the US government.
Read also: Biden
slams Orbán's meeting with Trum
As reported, the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress passed a resolution to temporarily extend funding for federal agencies on Thursday. Thus, lawmakers have gained time to avoid a government shutdown and continue budget negotiations.
MENAFN09032024000193011044ID1107956288
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.