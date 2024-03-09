Biden Signs Law To Fund Part Of US Government

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US President Joe Biden has signed a bill to fund part of the US government until the end of the fiscal year.

The White House press service reports this, according to Ukrinform.

The signed bill provides funding for departments and agencies of the US federal government throughout the fiscal year until September 30.

It covers half of the budget bills to finance the US government.

As reported, the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress passed a resolution to temporarily extend funding for federal agencies on Thursday. Thus, lawmakers have gained time to avoid a government shutdown and continue budget negotiations.