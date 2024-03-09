Israel And Saudi Arabia, Normalization Of Century

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Frank Musmar and Raphael Nagel
On August 2, 2023, The Financial Times published a report on the
future of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, President Joe
Biden's administration's pressure for normalization between the two
countries. On August 9, 2023, The Wall Street Journal published an
article illustrating that Saudis Agree with the U.S. on the Path to
Normalizing the Kingdom's Ties with Israel, and officials of the
U.S., Israel, and Saudi Arabia are negotiating details of the
agreement they hope to cement within nine-to-12 months willing to
make Saudi Arabia the uncontested leader of the Middle East backed
with soft power and vast, oil-generated coffers.
The general principles of the primary memorandum are that Saudi
Arabia will recognize the state of Israel, and in return, Israel's
right-wing government will make concessions to the Palestinians.
Also, according to the same agreement, the United States would
provide Saudi Arabia with security guarantees and share technical
knowledge about nuclear energy.
The Saudis want significant concessions from Israel, which would
support the creation of a separate Palestinian state. At the same
time, the U.S. is pressuring Saudi Arabia to limit its relations
with China. For example, the United States wants assurances that
the Kingdom will not allow China to build military bases on Saudi
Arabian soil. The U.S. also wants to restrict the use of Huawei
technology and that the Saudis continue to use U.S. dollars, not
Chinese money, for oil sales. Accordingly, U.S. President Joe Biden
sent one of his closest advisers to the Saudi capital to discuss
the issue, but Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi
said that "there is still a long way to go" to establish relations
between the two countries.
Biden's efforts come as the U.S. presidential elections approach
this year, and the U.S. president said, during a meeting with
donors for his campaign, that "convergence may be close." Israeli
Chancellor Hanegbi revealed in an interview with the Israeli Public
Broadcasting Corporation that the entire agreement between Saudi
Arabia and Israel is not under discussion, but there was a
"positive surprise a few months ago when the White House said that
it was making efforts to reach an agreement with the Saudis."
Diplomats say Saudi Arabia is seeking concessions from the
United States, including security guarantees, support for a
civilian nuclear program, and access to weapons, in return for
normalizing relations with Israel. Saudi officials said the Kingdom
would also need a significant positive step from Israel toward the
Palestinians. Saudi demands of Israel could include a halt to
settlement expansion and a pledge not to annex the West Bank, which
the Palestinians want as the heart of a future state.
Saudi Arabia considers itself a leader in the Muslim world, so
it has more significant obligations than other Arab countries that
have already signed Accords with Israel. The Kingdom put forward an
Arab peace initiative to Israel in 2002, which included Saudi
recognition of the existence of Israel in exchange for allowing the
establishment of a Palestinian state, and Saudi leaders publicly
affirmed their adherence to this position.
How the mechanism of peace works
In General, for any peace initiative to succeed, it should
consider the Geopolitics of the area of interest, Political
Communications and Media coverage, International Law guidelines,
Economics, Business, Science, Technology, Arts, and Culture
dimensions. Accordingly, the mechanism of application will be as
follows:
1- Raising awareness and advocating for issues relating to
peace.
2- Produce training materials considering the regional area's
culture and languages. This is a critical point to consider. For
Example, The region was abuzz with slogans for the new deal (Peace
for Prosperity), but nothing captured what was happening and 'the
deal of the century,' a phrase coined by Egyptian President Abdel
Fatah al-Sisi and extensively adopted by Arab media destroyed the
Peace plan.
3- Support peace initiatives and integrate them into the
regional cultures.
4- Creating culturally and geographically specific research on
issues related to peacebuilding and allowing for essential
follow-up and long-term support.
5- Supporting the social role in peacebuilding and supporting
NGOs.
Accordingly, the Saudi approach is based on most of the
points mentioned above and illustrated as follows:
1- Request from the United States to settle the arms deals that
the Biden administration suspended and conduct a defense alliance,
including establishing an entire nuclear program.
2- The Palestinian cause. Riyadh called Israel to start a peace
process based on the two-state solution principle. Despite the
clear cozying up, the Saudis still say the Israelis will have to
offer the Palestinians a deal, or a variation of that, something
the Saudis can build upon. The starting position should be Israeli
acceptance of the Arab Peace Initiative, promoted by the late King
Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in 2002. The plan calls for the
establishment of a Palestinian state on the borders of 1967.
3- Limiting threats: Saudi Arabia has made the shift to limit
the threats it faces to no more than two enemies: Iran and Sunni
Islamist political opposition. These happen to be seen as the two
threats facing Israel as well, which brought both countries to an
unlikely alliance. Iran and Saudi Arabia are already engaged in a
cold war across the Middle East. Israel is rattled at the prospect
of a nuclear Iran. Saudi Arabia sees combating organized Islamist
opposition as a priority, especially after their Arab Spring
successes. Israel shares the same concerns as the country fears a
repeat of the Arab Spring could lead to Islamist governments taking
over from current unpopular regimes and later gaining control of
vast military resources.
4- Internal Challenges: Warming relations with Israel have also
been a recognized approach for Arab regimes whenever they face
internal challenges, to drum up American and Western support
against local opposition by appearing 'moderate,' 'open,' and
'tolerant' – three words now highly valued by Arab regimes facing
survival issues.
5- The Game changer: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the
biggest game changer. He is keen to make a foreign policy mark to
eclipse local and international doubts about his youth, governing
ability, and statesmanship. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is
surrounded by advisors known for sympathetic positions towards
Israel and hostility to Islamist groups such as Hamas.
6- Economic opportunities: To ease the deal's wheels, the Saudis
tout economic opportunities with the wealthy, oil-rich countries of
the Gulf. Perks will include direct telecommunication, Israeli
airlines flying over the airspace of the Gulf States, and no trade
restrictions with Israeli companies. Israeli officials themselves
estimate immediate benefits upwards of $45bn.
The Future of the Middle East Energy Trade Following the
Abraham Accord
The historical peace agreement and full normalization of
relations between Israel and the Gulf States could lead to more
substantial economic, political, technological, health care,
education, tourism, and cultural ties between the countries'
governments and their people. Moreover, the Accord is the
foundation for expanding energy trade from the Gulf States through
Israel to supply the world. Abraham Accord is a lucrative
opportunity to carry natural Gas across Saudi Arabia to the
Trans-Israel Pipeline and Europe. The Pipe is used to pump the
unloaded oil in Ashkelon from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to tankers
in the Gulf of Aqaba for transport to China and South Korea.
Qatar plans to increase its annual liquefied natural Gas by 64%
to reach 126 million tons by 2027. A Saudi gas deal with Qatar will
help the Saudi Kingdom solve the shortage in its gas supply. It
will replace the 900,000 b/d of liquid fuels that the Kingdom used
for industrial and power generation, generating more than $10
billion of additional export revenue.
In October 2020 , MED-RED Land Bridge, an
Emirati/Israeli-owned company, and EAPC, the Israeli-owned pipeline
company, signed a memorandum of understanding to make Israel a
transshipment hub by storing and transporting oil from the UAE to
Europe using the Trans-Israel Pipeline. The UAE has a 4 million Bbl
/d production capacity, sells most of its oil to Asia, and sells
refined products to Europe via tankers traversing the Red Sea.
Other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council are likely to follow,
most likely Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The UAE oil will connect the Shaybah Abqaiq pipeline to the
East-West pipeline. The Qatari Gas will connect to the East-West
pipeline, which transports the Saudi raw materials from Ras
Tannurah on the country's East to Yanbu's western port at the Red
Sea. The East-West pipeline is about 1170 km and 5 million Bbl.
/day (planned to increase it to 6.5 Bbl. /day) capacity and its
parallel gas pipeline has a capacity of 290 thousand barrels daily.
Connecting the East-West pipeline with the Trans-Israel Pipeline
will be the deal of the century.
The oil / Gas deal between the Gulf States and Israel will
benefit all parties. First, the Gulf States will no longer worry
about Iran's piracy and sabotaging the oil tankers. Second, using
the Trans-Israel Pipeline offers an advantage over the Suez Canal,
especially since the Canal cannot accommodate the giant
supertankers. The Gulf States charter two small tankers through the
Canal instead of one supertanker and pay $300,000-$400,000 / one
way for each tanker. Using the Trans-Israel Pipeline will be
significantly cheaper than using the Suez Canal.
Expanding the East-West Pipeline will provide more flexibility
in exporting oil for Saudi Arabia and rerouting the 2.5 million
Bbl. /day that the Saudi export through the Strait of Hormuz to
Yanbu at the Red Sea in scenarios where the Strait of Hormuz is
closed or partially blocked due to aggression from the Saudi rival,
Iran, or due to any clashes between Iran and the Saudi allies USA
and Israel. Accordingly, connecting the East-West Pipeline to the
Trans-Israel Pipeline will create a safe alternative for exporting
oil to the Gulf States.
The New World Order is a Geo-economical Regional
Order
The Russian-Ukrainian war is the turning point from a bipolar to
an emerging multipolar world order. The collapse of the Soviet
center of power was followed by the triumph of a West that aspired
for global control, tried to impose its model as a universal
solution upon the diverse world, and overestimated its strength
politically, economically, and culturally, forfeiting much of what
they could otherwise have achieved.
Accordingly, the growing influence of non-Western states started
growing and rising, ending the economic colonization and became an
undeniable and inevitable trend centered in four regions: the East
Mediterranean, South America, Russia's hemisphere, and China's
hemisphere; represented by China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia,
Turkey, and Israel.
The emerged markets represented by the four trends start seeking
non-interference in their internal affairs, diversification of
economies and social systems, full sovereignty of their natural
resources, fair prices of their raw materials, and freedom to
industrialize their nations with appropriate techniques and
technologies, reforming of the international monetary system to
line with development needs, international exchange of ideas,
expertise, and assistance, and better participation and involvement
in international trade.
The primary and significant turning point in the new
Geo-economical regional order was The Abraham Accord, An Accord
that concentrated on creating an exemplary model of tolerance,
coexistence, and pluralism in the Middle East; the Accord opened
the doors for many prosperous regional Geo-economical agreements
that reinstate the East Mediterranean region to stand again to
connect the East and West economically utilizing an existed coined
trade agreement and coining new ones as needed.
In November 2020, 20 countries from the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN) and five regional partners signed the
Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), forming the
most significant free trade agreement in history to stimulate
intra-East Asian integration around China and Japan, and linking
technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and natural resources of
North and Southeast Asia with the world.
The aftermath of the RCEP and Abraham Accord motivated every
growing economy and many countries from the West to look for a seat
in any emerging super economy to keep a slice of the cake.
Accordingly, On February 1, 2021, the United Kingdom formally
applied to join the CPTPP. The East Mediterranean region, mainly
and foremost, is an area with many growing economies, rich in
natural resources, lived many conflicts caused by the superpowers
for decades, and was the fastest movers through bilateral economic
and trade deals recently.
In April 2022, the United Arab Emirates launched an online
service providing detailed information on the UAE-India
Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as a part of
the major trade deal signed in February 2022 and entered into force
on May 1, 2022. In May 2022, Israel and the United Arab Emirates
penned a multi-billion dollar free trade agreement, with a stated
target of increasing annual bilateral trade to more than $10
billion over the next five years; the trade agreement is the
largest ever between Israel and any Arab country.
In July 2022, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates signed a
free trade agreement, strengthening economic ties between Southeast
Asia's largest economy and the significant oil-producing Gulf
state. The UAE agreements kept flowing. In July 2022, India,
Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United States had
their first leaders meeting of the group intending to tackle the
most significant challenges confronting the world with a particular
focus on joint investments and new initiatives in water, energy,
transportation, space, health, and food security.
The UAE has engaged in talks about establishing similar
arrangements, whether as part of the GCC, with the European Union,
Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, China, Argentina,
Malaysia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Turkey, and Uruguay. In October 2021,
Turkish and African leaders signed a Cooperation Framework
Arrangement to promote investment and trade under AfCFTA to $50B
annual trade between Turkey and Africa.
In November 2021, Malaysia and Turkey finalized an agreement
package to expand FTA by the Middle of 2022 to cover trade in
services, investment, and electronic commerce. Turkey signed
similar expansion trade agreements with Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus,
Korea, Pakistan, and England. In May 2022, Turkey and the UAE
signed comprehensive trade agreements to boost their cooperation in
a wide range of fields from $8 billion to $10 billion target
shortly, by increasing mutual investment opportunities, including
but not limited to the transportation projects that will connect
the Gulf region with Europe through Iraq.
To reshape the economics of the East Mediterranean, reshaping
the political order became necessary. Accordingly, in February
2022, Turkey reshaped and healed its relationship with the United
Arab Emirates and welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March.
The last step of reshaping the area was consolidating the strained
relations with Saudi Arabia. Let's suppose the four emerging
regional powers, Turkey, Israel, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, can work
for their respective causes less aggressively. In that case, a new
super economy will emerge in the East Mediterranean region after
the fall of the unipolar economy.
Energy is the Key Player in the New East Mediterranean
Geo-Economical Order
The world reached the end of the world order that has
strengthened the position of the dollar and the United States for
decades. It is a matter of time before the global recession becomes
official, and severe crises will erupt in the Western stock
markets, leading to stagflation. The only reason the global economy
is still holding is the fear of a destructive new world war as a
solution to fix the problem, which is escalating daily due to the
shortages of energy supplies, which will further exacerbate the
inflation crisis.
Turkey's unique location, robust market economy,
well-established tradition of co-operating with the West, and large
armed forces, second in size after the U.S. in NATO, controlling
the Straits and stabilizing the Black Sea region, balancing the
Caucasus region, an energy bridge between the rich natural
resources of the Caspian basin and Central Asia, East Mediterranean
basin, and the Western world provides geo-strategic and leverages
for international influence affairs. The geographic location
entitles Turkey to be a critical Geo-economical player as well.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed Europe to scramble to
secure alternatives to energy imports from Moscow, adding an urgent
desire to take advantage of the region's sizeable offshore gas
reserves, making Israeli Gas the most viable choice. However, the
tensions have been escalating between Greece and Turkey for several
decades over the political settlement on Cyprus, the demarcation of
the maritime borders of the disputed exclusive economic zones in
the eastern Mediterranean, and Ankara's unease over the
militarization of Turkish islands in the Aegean, in violation of
international treaties. The tension between Turkey and Greece was
exacerbated by the discovery of large gas fields in the eastern
Mediterranean, which compounded the problem of overlapping maritime
areas.
Building the pipeline connecting Cypriot and Israeli Gas to
Turkey to transfer it to European markets via the existing natural
gas pipeline that crosses Anatolia is a comprehensive settlement
deal that will glorify the area and avoid a military confrontation
between Greece and Turkey. Discussing ways to include Turkey in
regional hydrocarbon development partnerships such as the East
Mediterranean Gas Forum would be a goodwill gesture; it means that
all sides will be able to save face and give Turkey a chance to
demonstrate its commitment to dialogue.
While there is reluctance among European leaders to engage with
Turkey, priority must be given to focusing on results. Russia's
unnecessary war against Ukraine has suddenly changed the energy
outlook for Europe. With the four countries, Greece, Cyprus,
Israel, and Turkey, heading into a highly competitive election
year, preserving the fragile status quo may seem the best bet.
However, containing the outbreak of any future conflict is not a
satisfactory long-term solution, and the focus must be on bold and
creative solutions. In any election cycle, a crisis's risk is
escalating and highly costly.
The Need for a Rapid Transit Infrastructure
The Israeli Express train, which Israel intends to launch to
link the Red and Mediterranean seas to compete with the Suez Canal,
will also be a game changer. The electric train will be built to
revive crowded neighborhoods and streets, establish educational
institutions, and build commercial buildings, luxury housing, and
entertainment venues.
The Israeli government is investing heavily in transportation
infrastructure, and the results will be evident in the coming
decades. These plans will realize available and reliable public
transportation throughout Israel and the Middle East, providing
advanced transportation solutions in urban areas and integrating
advanced technology.
The electric train will also allow a continuous train trip from the
Emirates to the cities of Israel, and the railway line to Jordan,
Egypt, the Emirates, and Saudi Arabia will contribute to improving
relations between Israel and these countries. It will allow
tourists, business people, and goods to reach these destinations
easily and quickly.
The Economic Implications
As part of broader engagements under the Abraham Accords, the
potential normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia heralds a
significant shift towards economic integration and cooperation that
could redefine the Middle Eastern economic landscape. This move
aligns with Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030, aiming to
diversify and modernize its economy away from oil dependency. The
inclusion of Israel, known for its tech-savvy and innovative
economy, presents vast economic potential for mutual growth and
development.
While energy and infrastructure developments are pivotal and
already underway, the emergence of open, friendly relations between
Israel and Gulf Arab states, including the UAE and Bahrain, has
established a new dynamic in the region. These relationships,
fostered on shared strategic imperatives and economic interests,
are poised to expand into numerous sectors such as technology,
health tech, agriculture, climate innovation, cybersecurity, and
financial services. The groundbreaking normalization agreements,
symbolized by the Abraham Accords, have paved the way for direct
investment and bilateral trade and spurred discussions on joint
investments in third countries, enhancing regional economic
integration and cooperation.
Two other Arab states, Bahrain and Morocco, followed the Emirati
example and signed on to the Abraham Accords. The Accords have
unlocked numerous opportunities across various domains, including
trade and tourism. The UAE has welcomed over a million Israeli
visitors since formalizing bilateral relations.
Today, the UAE-Israel economic and trade ties are a testament to
the accords' success, showcasing the vast potential for regional
economic integration. Post-accords, UAE-Israel bilateral trade
surged from merely tens of millions of dollars before 2020 to an
estimated $3 billion in 2023, with Emirati officials predicting it
could exceed $1 trillion over the next decade. The focus on Israeli
technology and innovation, coupled with the UAE's project
management and logistics expertise, aims to foster multilateral
deals with Israel in third countries, underlining the strategic
shift towards a knowledge-based economy and high-tech
investments.
Region's concerted efforts to diversify economies away
from oil dependency:
We can see a shift towards the Middle East as a region of
strategic importance and influence in global affairs for the
following reasons:
Economic Growth and Diversification Geopolitical Influence
Advancements in Technology and Innovation Financial Power and
Investment Sustainable Energy Initiatives Cultural and Tourism
Development Strategic Trade Agreements and Partnerships
As of January 2024, six countries, including the UAE, Saudi
Arabia, Egypt, and Iran, joined BRICS. In the current global
landscape, characterized by a shift towards multipolarity, the
expansion of the BRICS bloc-comprising Brazil, Russia, India,
China, and South Africa-reflects a strategic realignment in
international relations. This adjustment is particularly relevant
to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, signaling a
potentially transformative phase in the global order.
The recent expansion of BRICS underscores the group's intention
to diversify its geopolitical and economic alliances. Pivotal
players in the MENA region, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, view their
prospective BRICS membership as an opportunity to augment their
global influence and diversify their international partnerships.
This move is seen as a strategic endeavor to balance their
established relationships with Western powers, particularly the
United States, with emerging ties to other influential nations,
notably China. Furthermore, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE in
BRICS could have profound implications for global energy policies
and trade dynamics, given their status as major oil producers. It
symbolizes the desire of these countries to navigate the
complexities of international relations while pursuing strategic
objectives that resonate with their national interests and global
aspirations.
Saudi Vision 2030: A Transformative Agenda supporting
economic diversification
2030 will commemorate 100 years since the unification into the
single nation of Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision
2030 represents a fundamental shift in the country's approach to
economic diversification, social reform, and global engagement.
Launched in 2016 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Vision 2030
seeks to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil, diversify its
economy, and develop public service sectors. This strategic
framework aims to cultivate an environment conducive to sustainable
economic growth, innovation, and a more inclusive society.
Tourism is increasingly recognized as a pivotal driver of
economic growth in Saudi Arabia and a key pillar in the Saudi
Vision 2030. The Kingdom is strategically investing in a wide array
of mega-projects, notably the $500 billion Neom project along the
Red Sea coast, aiming to redefine the concept of urban living while
attracting tourists from around the globe. These initiatives are
part of Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030, which seeks to
diversify the economy away from oil by developing sectors such as
tourism, entertainment, and sports.
The UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are on a mission to
become leading global tourist destinations. This vision is
supported by their efforts to host major global sports events,
which serve as a magnet for international visitors and as a
catalyst for regional tourism and infrastructure development.
For instance, the announcement that the FIFA World Cup 2034 will
take place in KSA, following Qatar's hosting of the 2022 edition,
marks a significant milestone in the region's sports tourism
sector. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's potential investment in the
Indian Premier League (IPL) signifies a strategic move to align
with globally recognized sports franchises, potentially
transforming the sports entertainment landscape in the region.
The expansion of Formula 1 (F1) to include a second circuit in
KSA, alongside existing Grand Prix (G.P.) events in the UAE,
Bahrain, and Qatar, highlights the Gulf region's growing prominence
in the global sports arena. Additionally, the Public Investment
Fund (PIF)-backed LIV Tour with the Professional Golfers'
Association (PGA) merger is poised to elevate the golfing
experience, attracting enthusiasts and professionals alike to the
region.
Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the owner of the renowned Paris
Saint-Germain (PSG) football club, plans to merge its padel
competition circuit with the rival World Padel Tour. This
initiative aims to create a global professional tour for the sport,
further enriching the region's sports tourism offerings.
These ambitious projects and investments underscore the Gulf
region's commitment to diversifying its economic base through
tourism, sports, and entertainment. By hosting prestigious
international events and developing world-class facilities, the UAE
and KSA are enhancing their global tourist destination status and
fostering economic growth, cultural exchange, and international
cooperation.
The Gulf's Economic Resilience as Dealmaking Stays
Strong
Gulf dealmaking still enjoys strong tailwinds despite
geopolitical and global economic uncertainties. That was evident
during Saudi Arabia's flagship investment forum, Davos in the
Desert, and other high-profile investment-related events in the
second part of 2023 and early 2024.
Saudi dealmaking has continued, such as the Kingdom's ACWA Power
signing an agreement to develop a $4 billion green hydrogen project
in Egypt on December 20. Meanwhile, November also saw Middle
Eastern airlines in full force during the Dubai Airshow, when
Emirates inked a Boeing deal valued at $52 billion. The threat of
war also hasn't dampened investor appetite for Gulf IPOs: Dubai
Taxi Company's late November listing received over $41 billion in
investor orders for a $315 million public offering - record demand
for a Dubai IPO.
The GCC region has seen a flurry of IPOs driven by strong
investor demand despite a global economic downturn that is expected
to continue. In 2023, IPOs in the Middle East accounted for 45% of
EMEA volumes, making it the 3rd best year since 2007
The region's private equity (P.E.) landscape is also
flourishing, with Saudi Arabia's Jadwa Investments acquiring the
company behind Allo Beirut, signaling intentions to expand beyond
the UAE. Furthermore, the announcement of raising 2 billion riyals
($530 million) for a new Middle East-focused fund highlights the
appetite for regional investments and the potential for significant
economic impacts.
On the sovereign investment side, the transformation of the
Kingdom's primary investment vehicle, the Public Investment Fund
(PIF), from a small holding company to an international dealmaker
and manager of mega projects has been one of the biggest successes
of the diversification strategy. PIF disclosed that 23% of its AUM
were international investments, 68% were local investments, and the
remainder were treasury. With the $31.5 billion spent in 2023, the
fund accounted for about a quarter of the almost $124 billion spent
by sovereign wealth funds worldwide.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Jared Kushner has raised
USD 2 billion from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to invest in
Israeli tech companies. The amount is part of a USD 3 billion
private equity fund. Any deal would mark the first instance that
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has invested in Israeli
businesses, demonstrating another move into normalizing relations
with Israel and capitalizing on the flourishing startup scene
there.
Investment in Innovation and Technology
Israel, often dubbed the "Startup Nation," boasts one of the
world's highest concentrations of startups per capita. According to
the Startup Nation Central Finder, in 2022, Israeli tech companies
raised $25.4 billion in funding, underscoring the country's
attractiveness to global investors and its role in the
international market. Furthermore, Israel's tech exports
constitute a substantial portion of its total exports, exemplifying
the sector's critical role in its economy. The Israel Export and
International Cooperation Institute reported that in 2021,
high-tech exports accounted for 54% of Israel's total exports.
With Dubai as a leading city, the UAE has established itself as
a vibrant tech hub, attracting startups and global technology firms
with its ambitious initiatives like the Dubai Blockchain Strategy
and the establishment of Hub71, aiming to position the Emirates as
a leading technology-driven economy. Similarly, Saudi Arabia
fosters a culture of innovation, evident in projects such as Neom,
a planned smart city that epitomizes the Kingdom's push toward
becoming a global technology leader.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia have made substantial investments in
technology and innovation. The UAE announced the National
Innovation Strategy to become one of the most innovative nations in
the world, focusing on renewable energy, transport, education,
health, technology, water, and space. Saudi Arabia's PIF has
invested billions in tech firms globally and is a significant
investor in Softbank's Vision Fund, which funds technology
companies across various sectors.
Conclusion
In a dynamic geopolitical landscape, the potential normalization
between Israel and Saudi Arabia, heralded by the Abraham Accords,
marks a pivotal moment poised to reshape the Middle Eastern
economic and political fabric. This anticipated rapprochement,
underpinned by the United States' diplomatic efforts, seeks to
fortify Saudi Arabia's stature as a regional pacemaker, leveraging
its economic prowess and strategic positioning. At the core of
these discussions are fundamental concessions aimed at fostering a
peaceful resolution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian
conflict, with Saudi Arabia championing significant steps toward
the creation of a Palestinian state.
In light of these developments, the UAE continues to advocate
for peace and stability in the Middle East, emphasizing the role of
diplomacy in navigating the multifaceted landscape of regional
politics. Through these efforts, the UAE aims to contribute to a
future where cooperation and understanding prevail, enhancing the
well-being and security of the region's people. This
forward-looking stance reinforces the UAE's position as a key
player in shaping the region's future and highlights the potential
for transformative change through collaboration and mutual respect.
As the Abraham Accords evolve, the promise of a new chapter in
Middle Eastern diplomacy offers hope for lasting peace and
prosperity.
Concurrently, this normalization drive intersects with Saudi
Arabia's Vision 2030, an ambitious blueprint for economic
diversification and innovation, minimizing oil dependency. Given
its technological and entrepreneurial leadership, Israel's
incorporation into this framework promises mutual benefits across
sectors, including technology, health tech, and energy. These
initiatives aim to enhance bilateral and regional economic
integration and solidify a cooperative stance on shared
geopolitical concerns, notably the threats posed by Iran and
various regional insurgencies.
Moreover, this evolving alliance is expected to catalyze a broad
spectrum of bilateral and multilateral trade agreements, enhancing
tourism and fostering peace and prosperity. Initiatives like the
proposed Israeli Express train and the development of an integrated
Middle East to Europe economic corridor signify a strategic pivot
towards infrastructural modernization and interconnectivity,
promising to bridge divides and knit the region closer
together.
The anticipated normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia is
a testament to the shifting paradigms of Middle Eastern diplomacy
and economic strategy. It encapsulates a collective aspiration for
a stable, prosperous, and integrated region anchored in mutual
respect, economic synergy, and a shared vision for a peaceful
future. This transformative period heralds an era of potential
peacebuilding, economic prosperity, and technological
collaboration, setting a new course for the Middle East's role in
the global geopolitical arena.
Dr. Raphael Nagel
Chairman at Tactical Management, focusing on carve-outs and
companies in special situations. M&A and Corporate Law
Consultant at Nagel & Partners. Chairman at The Abrahamic Business
Circle.
Dr. Frank Musmr
Faculty| Academic Researcher | Middle East Politics Expert |
Best Selling Writer | Advisory Board President | Dissertation and
Proofreading specialist | Journalist ( Member of the International
Federation of Journalists)
