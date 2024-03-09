FSB Shoots Dead Two Kazakh Citizens In Moscow

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, the authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed the preliminary information about the murder of two citizens of the country by Russian security forces in Moscow.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the website of the National Security Committee (NSC) of Kazakhstan.

"The media published information about the killing of two Kazakh citizens by the Russian security forces during an attempt to organize a terrorist attack in Russia. The Kazakh citizenship and departure of these persons to Russia are confirmed," the NSC of Kazakhstan noted.

As noted by the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a joint Russian-Kazakh "pre-trial investigation" is being conducted into this fact.

The investigation is being carried out in close contact with the Russian Federal Security Service within the framework of "existing channels of cooperation".

As reported in the media, Russian special services killed two Kazakh citizens, the Russian edition Astra reported on Telegram, citing its sources.

The names of the victims and the place of the incident were named. Allegedly, 35-year-old Sabit Ashiraliyev and 32-year-old Dzhanibek Taskulaev were killed on the morning of March 7 in the village of Koryakovo, Borovsk district, Kaluga region, and they arrived in Russia on February 28.