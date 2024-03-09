Coinw Launchpad Welcomes Smell Token (SML) With An Exclusive 20% Off Flash Sale!

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world pioneering cryptocurrency exchange, is introducing the Smell Token (SML), a pioneer in the fragrance industry's digital transformation (DX) to its Launchpad. In celebration of this cooperation , CoinW is offering an exclusive flash sale with a 20% discount on 7,225,434 SML tokens. This event is scheduled to kick off on March 8, 2024, at 12:00 UTC, marking a significant milestone.







Event Highlights:

– Flash Sale Period: March 8, 2024, 12:00 UTC to March 10, 2024, 12:00 UTC

– Token Availability: 7,225,434 SML

– Discount Offer: 20% off

– Purchase Price: 1 SML = 0.005536 USDT

– Maximum Purchase: $150 worth of SML per user

– Eligibility: Open to all CoinW users who have completed KYC verification

How to Participate:

Interested participants can access the sale through CoinW's website or mobile app during the purchase period. Simply log in to your account, go to the LaunchPad section, and get ready to partake in this limited-time offer.

About Smell Token (SML):

Smell Token (SML) represents a groundbreaking venture into the digital fragrance market. Developed in partnership with Horizon Corporation, SML is set to revolutionize the fragrance industry by facilitating the digitalization and sale of scent data. Token holders will enjoy unique benefits, such as access to the innovative Scent Store platform, discounted purchases of scent-compatible devices, and preferential rates on patented technologies for businesses in the fragrance sector.

At the heart of Smell Token's proposition is the Scent Store platform, a digital marketplace for scents. The platform leverages Horizon Corporation's cutting-edge technology to allow users to buy, sell, and trade scent data in digital format. For the first time, fragrance enthusiasts can access a library of digital scents, from the comfort of their homes, transforming the way we interact with and perceive fragrances.

Join us as we embark on this fragrant journey through the digital world. Secure your spot in the 20% Off SML Flash Sale and be part of a venture that promises to scent the future of digital transformation.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .