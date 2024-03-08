Funeral Of Malayali Killed In Israel In Kollam Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The body of Kollam native Patnibin Maxwell, who was killed by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon was brought to Kerala on Friday (Mar 08) evening. Maxwell's (30) mortal remains were transported on Air India flight AI 140 to Delhi and further sent to Thiruvananthapuram on Air India flight AI 801. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Israeli Consul General to India, Tammy Ben-Haim, were present at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to receive Maxwell's body. The funeral, according to relatives, will be held on Saturday (Mar 09) at Kollam by 4 pm.

Man from Kerala killed in missile attack on northern Israel; 2 injured

Senior diplomats from the Indian embassy, officials from the Israeli foreign ministry, director general of population and immigration authority (PIBA), and Israel's interior minister, Moshe Arbel, attended a memorial send-off ceremony in New Delhi. A high-level group had paid their respects to Maxwell, according to Naor Gilon, the Israeli ambassador to India, who posted his condolences on social media.

On Monday at around 11:00 AM, an anti-tank missile struck a plantation in Margaliot, a communal agricultural village in the Galilee region of Israel, resulting in Maxwell's death. Ziv Hospital identified his body. Two Indian labourers from Kerala were among the seven other workers hurt in the attack.

Joseph George had surgery at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, and he is recuperating well. After suffering from minor wounds, Paul Melvin, 28, of Vagamon, is presently receiving treatment at Ziv Hospital in Safed.

The strike is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah group in Lebanon, which has been supporting Hamas during the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip by launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery. The IDF also reported striking a Hezbollah compound where members of the group had assembled in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, as well as another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab.

