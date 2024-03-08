Iraqi PM Meets Egyptian Business Delegation

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received a delegation comprising businessmen, economists, and representatives from various sectors of the Egyptian private sector on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed the government's keenness to strengthen cooperation between Egyptian companies and various investment and industrial sectors in Iraq. He emphasized enhancing partnerships and exchanges with the Iraqi private sector, affirming the government's commitment to financial and banking reforms to bolster the investment environment and provide necessary facilitations.

Al-Sudani praised the success of Egyptian companies in sectors such as housing, real estate development, and various industries, highlighting opportunities for them to enter the Iraqi pharmaceutical industry. He noted that the government's program is effectively focused on developing investment in industry and agriculture in Iraq, with around 40 requests submitted for the establishment of local pharmaceutical factories.

The Prime Minister also discussed the second phase of new residential cities, emphasizing the need for factories producing construction materials. He mentioned ongoing efforts to complete the Basmaiyah residential city, offering promising opportunities for Egyptian companies known for their expertise in this field.

Egyptian businessmen expressed practical interest in entering the Iraqi market and collaborating with the Iraqi private sector or investment plans and infrastructure projects. They emphasized that Iraq has become an attractive environment for investment and business, opening up new avenues for cooperation and partnership that provide more opportunities and enhance mutual communication and development between the two brotherly countries.

(Source: PMO)