Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Spotlighted In Weekly 'New To The Street' Segment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, is featured in a recent“New to the Street” broadcast, slated to air on the Fox Business Network on March 11, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. PT. The episode features five corporate interviews, including the“Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack”

segment with Sekur Private Data CEO Alain Ghiai, an internet privacy expert. During the segment, Alain and host Ana Berry discuss a recent FBI report about Chinese operatives cyberattacking

America's energy grid and other critical infrastructure. The two note that while the warning is nothing new, the federal election cycle provides an opportunity for foreign entities to attempt to hack governmental and corporate databases as a form of election interference. Alain explains that 91% of hacks are from compromised email accounts and notes that individuals can limit possible cybersecurity problems by reducing social media posts. The security expert also observes that Sekur offers businesses, individuals and governmental entities affordable encrypted solutions, including

SekurVPN, SekurMail and SekurMessenger subscription services, to protect against possible email compromises. FMW Media's“New to the Street” is one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands. Since 2009, the program has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website as well as through approved distributors and telecommunications companies around the world. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

