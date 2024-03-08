Zelensky Arrives On Visit To Turkey

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived on an official visit to Turkey.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

The visit program begins with a visit to the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette for the Ukrainian Navy, which is being built at a shipyard near Istanbul.

The agenda of the visit includes a bilateral meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as a meeting of the Ukrainian and Turkish delegations in an expanded format. In addition, the President of Ukraine will meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.

A joint press conference is scheduled after the bilateral meeting of the presidents.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Turkey, they will discuss the Peace Formula, the organization of the Peace Summit, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state.

As a reminder, construction of the Ada corvette for the Ukrainian Navy began in April 2021.

The corvette is being built in accordance with the Development Strategy of the Ukrainian Navy until 2036.

It was planned that in 2022 the first corvette would be shipped to Ukraine, where it would be completed, and in 2024 it would join the Ukrainian Navy. Due to the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, the delivery of the corvette was postponed.

