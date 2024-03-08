Addverb Announces Partnership With DHL Supply Chain In North America

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 7th March, 2024 - Addverb, a global leader in robotics and warehouse automation solutions, announces a newly launched partnership with DHL Supply Chain in North America. The partnership involves 52 sorting robots, Zippy, and an Addverb software solution deployed in a DHL Supply Chain distribution facility in Columbus, Ohio. The robots are powered by Addverb's enterprise software platform, allowing DHL Supply Chain to scale and maximize their throughput for the facility.



Addverb's core offerings include Fixed and Flexible solutions (Material movement, storage, sortation, reverse logistics and picking), allowing clients to integrate efficient and scalable automation systems seamlessly into their existing infrastructures. Addverb's Enterprise Software is being utilized by DHL Supply Chain and gives clients the flexibility to integrate and leverage various warehouse management layers for Warehouse Management Software (WMS), Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Warehouse Control Systems (WCS) and Fleet Management Software (FMS) throughout their entire warehouse distribution operation.



With the integration of Addverb's sortation solution, the Columbus distribution center witnessed a more than 300% surge in throughput and efficiency. "We're very pleased with the partnership between DHL Supply Chain and Addverb. Our project timelines, requirements and deliverables have all been met by Addverb, and it has allowed us to realize an over 300% increase in throughput capability at the Columbus, Ohio site, without having to add more staff to the team," said Don Sweeney, DHL Columbus Facility General Manager.



DHL Supply Chain's facility is now fully utilizing Addverb's automation solution, adding sortation to the existing fleet of robots at the Columbus distribution center which already include Assisted Picking and Container Unloading Robots. Commenting on the partnership, Sriram Sridhar, Chief Revenue Officer, Addverb Americas mentioned, "DHL Supply Chain has greatly improved sorting rates, accuracy and efficiency. Addverb could not be more excited about the partnership with DHL Supply Chain, and looks forward to the continued growth of the partnership."



Founded in 2016, Addverb offers AI-enabled fixed & flexible automation solutions, allowing clients to realize new levels of efficiency, reliability and revenue. Our AI-driven solutions and software are designed specifically to serve the global E-Commerce, Warehouse Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Addverb's maintains multiple offices, and client locations in North America, with Headquarters located in Irvine, California and satellite offices throughout the United States.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Kavya Sharma

Email :...

Mobile:- +919634792877