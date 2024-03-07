Ahlibank Unveils 'Fawran' Instant Digital Payment Service

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank is proud to announce the launch of“Fawran” the instant payment service available through the bank's Online Banking and Mobile Banking. Developed by Qatar Central Bank, this service reflects significant progress in Qatar's digital payment systems infrastructure, seamlessly aligning with the Third Financial Sector Strategy and heralding a new era in banking characterized by flexibility and ease of access to banking services.

Commenting on the Fawran launch, Mohamed Al Namla, Ahlibank's Deputy CEO – Business Support, Services & Human Resources, stated:“Fawran Instant Payment Service represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. As we embrace this transformative initiative, we are proud to join hands with Qatar Central Bank to introduce a service that revolutionizes the way individuals transact, offering unparalleled speed, convenience, and accessibility. At Ahlibank, we are dedicated to driving positive change in the financial landscape, and Fawran exemplifies our unwavering dedication to delivering excellence in banking services.” In today's fast-paced world, convenience and efficiency are paramount when it comes to financial transactions, as emphasised Al Namla:“Gone are the days of waiting for transactions to process or dealing with complicated transfer processes. With Fawran, customers can send money to friends and family with just a few taps on their smartphone.”

Al Namla elaborated:“With Fawran Instant Payment Service, users can experience a seamless and hassle-free banking experience like never before. We are glad to invite our clients to join us in embracing the future of finance with Fawran Instant Payment Service – where speed, simplicity, and security converge to redefine the banking experience in Qatar.”

Fawran key features:

- Instant Transactions: With Fawran, instant sending and receiving of funds are made possible, ensuring swift and efficient transactions at your fingertips.

- Alternative Identifiers: Simplify transactions by utilizing alternative identifiers, such as your mobile phone number, in place of an IBAN. Fawran streamlines the transfer process, making it easier than ever before.

- 24/7 Accessibility: Access to the Fawran service is available 24/7, without interruption. Whether it's day or night, weekdays or weekends, Fawran empowers customers with the flexibility to manage finances anytime, anywhere.