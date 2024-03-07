Flynas Signs Strategic Partnership With Stc Group And Skyfive Arabia

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News :

flynas, stc Group, and SkyFive Arabia have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to provide a cutting-edge high-speed Air to Ground internet on 120 flynas aircraft, for the first time in the Middle East enhancing the passenger experience across the airline's extensive fleet.

The MOU has been signed in presence of Mr. Olayan Alwetaid stc Group CEO, Mr. Ayed Aljeaid, chairman of flynas, Mr. Abdulaziz Aldahmash, GACA deputy president, Mr. Omar Alrejraje CST deputy governor.

SkyFive Arabia and stc Group will spearhead the initiative by delivering state-of-the-art Air-to-Ground internet connectivity, set to debut on domestic services in the 4th quarter of 2024. This innovative service will progressively extend its reach throughout the network and fleet of flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East.

SkyFive Arabia provides reliable high-performance home-like broadband services to airlines and business jet operators. Aircraft connect through a network on the ground that creates a high-performance low-latency grid serving the sky based on proven cellular technology. Passengers can anticipate a seamless surfing experience with high speeds and minimal latencies, thanks to the latest connectivity technology employed from our partner SkyFive Arabia. The incorporation of lightweight technology not only ensures efficiency but also mitigates weight and drag, contributing to reduced fuel consumption and environmental sustainability.

With a current fleet of 64 aircraft and rapid expansion on the horizon, this collaboration is a strategic move aligning with flynas' commitment to delivering unparalleled services at the most competitive fares.

