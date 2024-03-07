Candela And ﻿Al Seer Marine ﻿Partner To Transform Sustainable Waterborne Public Transport In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Candela, the leading manufacturer of zero-emission, electric hydrofoil boats, and Al Seer Marine, a global maritime organization headquartered in Abu Dhabi, today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize waterborne public transportation within the emirate.

A Sustainable Public Transportation Revolution:

The game-changing Candela P-12 electric ferry for 30 passengers boasts groundbreaking hydrofoiling technology. At high speed, underwater 'wings' lift the vessel above the water, reducing energy consumption by 80%. As a result, Candela P-12 is the first battery electric ferry to achieve a long range at high speeds. It combines a luxurious and silent passenger experience with minimal environmental impact, as the vessel generates no wake. For public transport operators, the hydrofoil efficiency brings substantial cost savings.

Al Seer Marine, a company at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in maritime transportation, recognizes the transformative potential of Candela's technology and is excited to collaborate in bringing this cutting-edge solution to Abu Dhabi.

Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to:



Transform waterborne public transportation in Abu Dhabi by introducing Candela's electric hydrofoil boats for public transport use. This will offer a unique and sustainable transportation option.

Establish a robust sales and service network within Abu Dhabi to ensure seamless operation and customer support. This network will also provide comprehensive service, maintenance, and aftermarket support for Candela's public transport vessels in the emirate. Explore further collaboration opportunities to develop and implement innovative and sustainable public waterborne transport solutions specifically tailored to Abu Dhabi's needs.

A Greener Future for Abu Dhabi:

This partnership paves the way for a greener future in Abu Dhabi. By introducing electric hydrofoil technology, Candela and Al Seer Marine are fostering a shift towards cleaner and more sustainable public transportation within the emirate.

“We are thrilled to partner with Al Seer Marine to bring our revolutionary electric foiling vessels to Abu Dhabi,” said Erik Eklund, Director of Commercial Vessels at Candela.“Their dedication to innovation and sustainability in waterborne transportation perfectly aligns with our vision for a greener future.”

“At Al Seer Marine, we are constantly seeking ways to advance sustainable solutions in the maritime sector,” said Holger Schulte-Hillen, Chief Operating Officer of Innovation, Security & Technologies at Al Seer Marine.“This collaboration with Candela is a significant step forward, and we are excited to bring this transformative technology to Abu Dhabi.”

About Al Seer Marine:

Al Seer Marine is a global maritime organization headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Our extensive service portfolio encompasses commercial shipping, yachting, boat building, large-scale 3D printing, unmanned vessel platforms and capabilities, and cutting-edge technological innovations. We seamlessly integrate top-tier services, innovative technological solutions, and a proven track record of operational excellence.

About Candela:

Candela is a Swedish company dedicated to developing and manufacturing electric hydrofoil boats. It recently launched the Candela P-12, the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry, paving the way for fast, sustainable and cost-effective public commuting on water.