UNAMA Chief Announces Readiness For 3Rd Doha Conference With Taliban And Stakeholders

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) announced the readiness to hold the third Doha conference on Afghanistan.

Raza Otunbayeva stated her hope for the participation of the Taliban and other stakeholders in this meeting. However, she did not provide further details about the timing of the conference.

The head of UNAMA stated in a report to the UN Security Council that the next Doha session should have a practical agenda, aiming for discussions that yield the results the organization seeks.

However, it is said that this session, unlike the first two Doha sessions, will likely be held at a different level and possibly without the presence of the UN Secretary-General.

The second round of Doha talks, attended by Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, and representatives from 25 countries and international organizations on Afghanistan, was held on February 18th and 19th.

This session ended without a clear outcome due to the Taliban's abstention from participating and because the conditions set by the group for its attendance were not met.

UNAMA notes Afghanistan's global challenge due to terrorism. Concerns extend to various terrorist groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, posing regional threats.

UNAMA emphasizes engagement with the Taliban and ongoing human rights consultations. Otunbayeva highlights substantial global aid, urging sustained support for Afghanistan's stability.

Continued assistance from the global community is crucial for Afghanistan's stabilization and development efforts, reinforcing the importance of sustained support.

