Hyderabad Youth Mohammad Afsan Who Was Tricked Into Joining Russian Army Killed In Ukraine War

A 30-year-old youth from Hyderabad, Mohammad Afsan, fell victim to a job scam and tragically lost his life in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Afsan was lured into traveling to Moscow in December last year under the false pretense of a job as a helper. However, upon reaching his destination, he was forcefully conscripted into the Russian Army and stationed at the Ukraine border.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed his demise after Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi intervened, urging for the rescue of Indian youths coerced into joining the Russian Army. Imran, Afsan's brother, accompanied MP Asaduddin Owaisi when reaching out to the embassy.

The family of Afsan has been trying to contact the agent responsible for arranging his job in Russia but has yet to receive confirmation of his death.

Syed Salman, the brother of 23-year-old Mohammad Sufiyan, who also became a victim of the job scam and joined the Russian Army, mentioned that the agent stated Afsan was deployed far from Moscow along the Ukraine border. This distance has made it challenging to obtain accurate information about his situation.

“The family has tried to contact the agent who took him to Russia in the name of getting him a job of a helper has not confirmed the death. They said the place where he was posted along the Ukraine border was far away from Moscow and they would not be able to confirm anything,” Syed Salman was quoted as saying by Time of India.

Mohd Afsan, hailing from Bazar Ghat, reportedly suffered a gunshot wound while stationed on the Russian border with Ukraine. Efforts to reach his brother Imran immediately proved futile. Salman confirmed that both he and Imran were in the company of MP Asaduddin Owaisi when they received the tragic news of Afsan's demise from the embassy. The MP had earlier voiced concerns about Indian youth falling prey to job scams and being coerced into joining the Russian Army, urging government intervention for their rescue.

Imran recently expressed his intention to travel to Moscow personally to locate his brother and bring him back home. Afsan, a commerce graduate, had previously worked in a men's clothing store before accepting the job offer in Moscow. He leaves behind his wife and two children.