Arab Fms Mull Over Forthcoming Summit Agenda

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 6 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers from across the wider Arab region, including Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Yahya, assembled for talks on Wednesday aiming to confirm the agenda for a forthcoming summit in May slated for Bahrain, which is expected to yield a number of significant decisions.

Kuwait will be looking to get its nominee for the post of Arab League assistant secretary general confirmed during the talks, in addition to a unified regional media strategy that deals with counter-terrorism efforts.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be among the focal points of the talks, which includes continued "Israeli violations" against the Palestinians, while matters running the gamut from water security to developments in a number of Arab nations embroiled in unrest, including Libya, Sudan and Somalia, will also be addressed. (end)

