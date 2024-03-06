Raj And DK Talk About What They Would Have Done Had They Not Become Directors

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) The OTT world's blockbuster filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have shared how they taught themselves writing, editing, sound recording, and other skills essential to their craft.

Participating in a panel discussion at the 24th edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai on Wednesday, Raj and DK, as the makers of 'The Family Man' and 'Guns & Gulaabs' are better known as, were asked if they did not become directors, which area of filmmaking would they have devoted their lives to.

In his reply, DK said: "It is a difficult choice between being a writer and being an editor. These are the first two things we did when we decided to make our own films."

Raj laughed and said: "He stole my answer. But yeah, we kind of taught ourselves writing, editing and sound. Put us in any department, we can, we hope, do what is required. That's how we got to know how to make films."

He added: "We never knew we would be working with studios, and all that, so we just wanted to be a self-sufficient unit so that we could do most of it."

And then he added in jest: "And lately, DK is 'acting' of course."

DK was quick to respond: "See, I would love to be an actor. I just wish I was better. I became a director so that I could cast myself."

The two are now working on the Indian edition of the American thriller series 'Citadel', which was headlined by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. It features Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning in pivotal roles.