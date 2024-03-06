HSBC Qatar Marks 70Th Anniversary With Unique Artwork

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HSBC is marking its 70th anniversary in Qatar with a specially commissioned artwork by renowned Qatari artist, Mubarak Al Malik.

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO of HSBC in Qatar said:“Mubarak's unique artwork tells a story of growth and development in Qatar. The country's journey from a pearl supplier to a global energy supplier has delivered a remarkable social and economic transformation that has touched all sectors of society, from business and investment, to education, healthcare, and culture. The enhancement of the country's global connectivity through the aviation sector, Qatar Free Zones, and the hosting of international events, also nurtures a vibrant tourism sector. We at HSBC are privileged to have been an active partner in the growth and development of the country for 70 years and to have had the consistent support of the country's leadership throughout.”

As one of the first banks in the country, HSBC has helped lay the foundations of the banking and finance industry and played a part in several milestone developments in the decades since.

HSBC's list of historical milestones includes the installation of the first ATM in 1986, the first bank to offer Custody Services in 1998 and the first bank to open an investment banking platform and offer institutional funds services in 2005.

Mubarak Al Malik has focused this new work on the iconic landmarks that are associated with Qatar. He also included elements of Qatar's National Vision 2030 that centres on economic, human, social and environmental development with a vision for ongoing growth and prosperity.

Mubarak is known for his colourful and vibrant street art that depicts boundless optimism for the future of the nation.“The vibrant and distinctive style of the work reflects the energy of a nation driven by ambitious leadership, a strong spirit, sustainable growth and hope for the future,” added Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi.

The artwork is on public display in Msheireb for the next four weeks.