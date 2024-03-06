The Universal Premium Motors Agencies launches all-new Hongqi HS3 2024 in the Saudi market

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Universal Premium Motors Agencies (ALTAWKILAT Premium), the official dealer of Hongqi brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, unveiled the latest Hongqi SUV, the all-new luxury HS3, making it the latest medium-sized premium SUV in the Saudi market.

During a unique launch ceremony held at Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh and attended by the sales director of Hongqi in the Middle East and North Africa Mr. Zhao Limin, senior officials from ALTAWKILAT Premium, a large number of VIPs and society ladies, social media influencers and automotive media, ALTAWKILAT Premium announced the arrival of Hongqi HS3, which is characterized by a range of premium features, cutting-edge technology, class-leading equipment and many heart-rending details, enabling it to compete strongly in the luxury SUV market.

Penned under the direction of Gilles Taylor, former designer of the Rolls Royce Cullinan and head of Hongqi’s design division since 2018, Hongqi HS3 is absolutely considered a truly unique masterpiece for Hongqi and a great choice for families, and those looking for adventure or those inspired by art, design and innovation. Additionally, it is the latest models of the Chinese brand to be displayed at the showrooms of ALTAWKILAT Premium.

Speaking on this occasion, General Manager of Hongqi brand for ALTAWKILAT, Mr. Jason Blane extended thanks and appreciation to all those who attended the grand launch ceremony of Hongqi HS3 which reflects Hongqi’s name through its long-standing technological expertise and he talked about how it set a benchmark for luxury in automotive industry.

Mr. Blane said “ We are delighted to launch Hongqi HS3 in the Saudi market to meet the expectations of our customers who are seeking luxury in the premium automotive sector. I would like to take this opportunity to express our grateful thanks to our partners, Hongqi company, and our customers for their trust in us and for choosing to come on this exciting journey with us. This current arrival marks a move that underscores the strength and significance of the Saudi Automotive market for Hongqi and reflects the company’s strong focus to introduce the latest models in Saudi and across the Middle East”.

Mr. Blane went on to say “Hongqi HS3 achieves a unique balance between the human element and the outside world by using a cutting-edge technology that focuses on passengers and proactively responds to the needs of both the driver and passengers. By improving the driving experience and increasing entertainment levels. It also offering the latest innovations and highest levels of safety , luxury and comfort, making it a leading competitor in its class. With smart technological features that enhance driving experience and with its cutting-edge technology it sets a new benchmark for its peers.

Mr. Blane also said “The Saudi market is particularly important for Hongqi and launching Hongqi HS3 in the Saudi market reflects our great attention towards the needs of our customers in the Kingdom. On behalf of the Hongqi team, I would like to extend our thanks to our partners, and customers, for a performance that exceeds our expectations as we see significant sales growth year on year. Everyone has shown a great dedication and commitment to the Hongqi strategy and we are only able to achieve these results due to the strength and incredible work of our team and of course the 70-years experience our of company in KSA”.





