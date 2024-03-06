ICRC Reps Visit Armenian Separatists Detained In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
again visited all the Armenian detainees, Azernews reports.
Ilaha Huseynova, head of the public relations department of the
ICRC's Azerbaijan representation, said that the meetings with
detainees allowed them to contact their families.
According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses
the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to
ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain
contact with their families. As per the ICRC's procedures, the
observations and recommendations related to the visits are only
shared with the detaining authorities
Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies have detained the former
presidents of the so-called institution in Garabagh, namely Arkady
Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan, as well as its
so-called "former foreign minister" David Babayan, "parliament
speaker" David Ishkhanyan, and generals Lyova Mnatsakanyan and
David Manukyan, as well as former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan,
and brought them to Baku.
