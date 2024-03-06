               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ICRC Reps Visit Armenian Separatists Detained In Baku


3/6/2024 5:41:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) again visited all the Armenian detainees, Azernews reports.

Ilaha Huseynova, head of the public relations department of the ICRC's Azerbaijan representation, said that the meetings with detainees allowed them to contact their families.

According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain contact with their families. As per the ICRC's procedures, the observations and recommendations related to the visits are only shared with the detaining authorities

Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies have detained the former presidents of the so-called institution in Garabagh, namely Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan, as well as its so-called "former foreign minister" David Babayan, "parliament speaker" David Ishkhanyan, and generals Lyova Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan, as well as former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, and brought them to Baku.

