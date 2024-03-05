Yemen's Houthis Claim Fresh Attacks On Two U.S. Warships In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Mac 6 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said, they launched multiple missile and drone attacks against two U.S. Navy warships in the Red Sea last night.

“We carried out a qualitative military operation, targeting two American warships in the Red Sea. The operation was carried out with a number of naval missiles and drones,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea said in a statement, aired by Houthi satellite TV channel, al-Masirah.

“Our armed forces will not hesitate to expand attacks against all hostile targets, to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as, in response to the U.S.-British aggression against our country (Yemen),” he said.

“Our attacks will not stop until the Israeli offensive in Gaza stops, and the siege imposed on the Palestinian people is lifted,” Sarea added.

The U.S. Navy is yet to make comment on the alleged Houthi attacks.

Shortly before the Houthi statement, the U.S.-British military coalition launched five airstrikes on Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, according to al-Masirah TV and local residents.

Two airstrikes hit the area of Ras Issa in the al-Salif district north-west of the city, while three others occurred in the area of al-Jabbanah in the city's western part, reported al-Masirah TV.

Local residents said, the airstrikes targeted Houthi mobile missile launchers in both areas.

On Monday, Sarea said in a statement, aired by al-Masirah TV that, his group had fired multiple anti-ship ballistic missiles towards“U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea and an Israeli commercial vessel, M/V MSC SKY II, in the Gulf of Aden,” claiming that the strikes were accurate.

However, the U.S. Central Command said on social media platform X that, the Houthi missiles impacted the water, but caused no damage to U.S. Navy ships in the southern Red Sea.

The command also confirmed that one of the Houthi missiles fired towards the Gulf of Aden impacted M/V MSC SKY II, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss-owned container vessel, inflicting damage.– NNN-SABA