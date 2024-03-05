Shen Jinli: The Guardian Of Lacquer Art And The Splendor Of Chinese Civilization In Lacquer Thread Sculpture

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Nine elegant dragons, adorned with unique lacquer colors and flowing lines, beautifully capture the very essence of the“Year of the Dragon”. In celebration of the Chinese New Year of the Dragon, lacquer art master Shen Jinli is preoccupied with creating a stunning piece called“Nine Dragons Bringing Blessings” at her art gallery, Qibao Study.

Upon entering the Qibao Study Art Gallery in Xiamen's Huli District, China, you will be greeted by an array of grand and exquisite lacquer thread sculptures like the“Nine Dragons Bringing Blessings”. These works showcase the perfect blend of historical significance and intricate craftsmanship. Their creator, Shen Jinli, is a representative inheritor of Fujian Lacquer Art, an intangible cultural heritage of Fujian Province. Having been awarded the title of“Fujian Provincial Crafts and Arts Master”, she has dedicated her life to the art of lacquer thread sculpture. Having been born and raised in Huli, she shares a deep connection with this place. Through her beloved lacquer thread sculpture, she has been depicting the city's time-honored artistic history and bringing the cultural beauty of Chinese lacquer art to the world.

A visit to the Palace Museum: the life-changing journey that united her with lacquer art

Shen Jinli's connection with lacquer art stems from the influence of her family's elders. Nurtured in an artistic atmosphere, she quickly became familiar with and mastered the production process of lacquer thread sculpture. However, the life-changing moment that truly bonded her with lacquer art and inspired her to integrate and innovate intangible cultural heritage with traditional Chinese“dragon culture” was her visit to the Palace Museum in Beijing in 1992. This experience ignited her passion and commitment to the art form.













Elements of“dragon” at the Palace Museum

At the age of 26, Shen Jinli visited the Palace Museum for the first time and was instantly captivated by its grandeur. She marveled at the magnificent lacquered wooden structures, vibrant architectural decorations, and red-lacquered palace walls. She discovered that at the location with the most prominent“dragon” elements in the world, the predominant architectural craft was the very lacquer art she was studying. This realization deeply moved her and ignited her sense of purpose and motivation to preserve and pass on the legacy of lacquer art.

In her article titled“My Record for Practice: Bonding with the Palace Museum”, written on the winter solstice of 2023, she vividly described her experience, stating,“At the Palace Museum, I rekindled my connection with lacquer art and reestablished my bond with the Chinese dragon once more.”







Shen Jinli, Fujian Provincial Crafts and Arts Master, Representative Inheritor of Fujian Lacquer Art

“At that moment, my heart fluttered, and it felt as though I had found the direction I needed to move forward. I told myself that I must carry on the art of lacquer thread sculpture. At that time, I believed it to be fate, but decades of persistence have since made me realize it was a profound sense of mission.” Upon returning to Xiamen, Shen Jinli shared her vision with her family: to combine the lacquer art inherited from her family with palace art, thus reintroducing outstanding traditional Chinese culture to the public and contributing to society. She received support and encouragement from her family. Since then, she and her team have crafted numerous lacquer thread sculptures, including notable pieces such as“Five Dragons Bringing Auspiciousness”,“Nine Dragons Bringing Blessings”,“Nine Dragons Bringing Good Fortune”, and“Dragon and Phoenix Bringing Auspiciousness”. Moreover, beginning in 1995, she began traveling across the country to exchange ideas and seek evaluations.

These experiences have strengthened her emotional bond with the guardianship of her family's elders. Subconsciously, she felt drawn to the cultural significance of lacquer art, seeking the true meaning behind the legacy she carried.

Establishment of her own brand: growth alongside the birthplace of China's Special Economic Zones

In 1997, Shen Jinli founded Youbide, a company specializing in lacquer thread sculpture and bodiless lacquerware. This marked the establishment of her own brand of lacquer thread sculpture in Huli.







Shen Jinli, Fujian Provincial Crafts and Arts Master, Representative Inheritor of Fujian Lacquer Art

Shen Jinli is a descendant of generations born and raised in Wutong Village, Huli District.“As a genuine Huli native, I cannot imagine leaving this land,” she said. She expressed gratitude for the support and companionship of Huli in her personal growth. It was within this very district that her lacquer craft blossomed and bore remarkable fruits. Together with Huli, she embarked on a meaningful mission to preserve and pass on their cherished intangible cultural heritage. Throughout Youbide's development, she has keenly felt the unwavering backing of Huli District for the cultural sector. She is deeply grateful that various departments have leveraged an array of publicity platforms to highlight the unique advantages, innovations, and social significance of lacquer art.

Passing down the flame: preservation of wisdom of Chinese craftsmanship across generations

Boasting a rich history of 8,500 years, the lacquer craft is a testament to the ingenuity of ancient Chinese people. This remarkable material laid the foundation for the evolution of a thriving lacquer artistry. Shen Jinli explained,“Before the advent of chemical lacquer, many people employed lacquer craft to better preserve buildings, furniture, and everyday items, aiming to prevent wood decay and prolong their lifespan.”







Shen Jinli, Fujian Provincial Crafts and Arts Master, Representative Inheritor of Fujian Lacquer Art

The creations of Shen Jinli, a recipient of numerous awards and a provincial inheritor of lacquer art, have been presented as national gifts to foreign leaders on multiple occasions. Her works have even adorned the reception hall of the Olympic Games. At the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Shen Jinli proudly showcased a distinctive fusion of China's 7,000-year-old lacquer art heritage and the modern automotive industry to foreign heads of state. This firsthand experience of traditional Chinese lacquer art captivated the audience and gained widespread appreciation.













Seminars and lectures by Shen Jinli

Founded by Shen Jinli, the Qibao Study Art Gallery now functions as a dedicated space for lacquer art practice and a showroom that harmoniously blends traditional lacquer art with contemporary life. Recognized as part of Fujian's intangible cultural heritage project, this gallery stands as one of China's most comprehensive museums for folk crafts art. For quite some time, the gallery has welcomed visitors free of charge, offering a multifunctional space that caters to eight primary purposes: research and development, design, production, training, collection, interactive experiences, exhibitions, and open dialog. By creating this platform, Shen Jinli hopes to foster connections among lacquer art enthusiasts worldwide and seamlessly weave this age-old craft into the fabric of modern life. Moreover, the gallery expands its lacquer craft programs to educational institutions, offering abundant opportunities for the younger generation-the future inheritor of intangible cultural heritage-to interact with and cultivate an appreciation for Chinese lacquer art.

As Shen Jinli recalls the cherished memories of assisting her grandmother in creating lacquer thread sculptures during her childhood, she is filled with nostalgia. Throughout the generations, her family has devotedly safeguarded the legacy of lacquer thread sculpture, proudly presenting the essence of“Chinese craft” to the world. This enduring dedication not only perpetuates their cherished family culture and the wisdom of lacquer heritage but also reflects the vitality of Chinese civilization. By preserving this craft, they keep the timeless memories of their nation alive.