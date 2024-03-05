COPD And Asthma Devices Market Size | Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market was valued at USD 42.90 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 67.13 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period 2023–2031.

COPD and asthma devices, also referred to as pulmonary drug delivery devices are used as a permanent treatment or rescue therapy for respiratory diseases and other related conditions. It is the most advanced method of drug administration because the drug is delivered directly to the lungs for a systemic effect. COPD and asthma hold significant market shares for respiratory diseases worldwide. Various drug delivery protocols, such as oral and parenteral delivery, are developed for treating COPD and asthma. In contrast to other conventional treatment options, the pulmonary drug delivery system is the most effective.

Market Dynamics

Portability of the Drug Delivery Devices Drives the Market Growth.

Portable aerosol inhalers permit selective treatment for COPD and asthma due to their ability to achieve high drug concentrations in the airway while minimizing systemic side effects through manual control of systemic drug levels. 2-agonists (portable bronchodilators) have a quicker onset of action than oral medications. Some drugs are only effective when administered via aerosol. A portable aerosol drug delivery system is a convenient and painless option for drug administration. However, training is required on the specific inhalation techniques for correctly using various portable inhaler devices, as suboptimal technology may result in decreased drug delivery. These factors are expected to drive the global adoption of COPD and asthma devices.

Smart Inhalers are Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the Market.

Smart inhalers manage breathing flow and data. The trend toward designing Bluetooth-enabled smart devices that are more intuitive driving patient engagement and adherence while increasing treatment effectiveness. Furthermore, next-generation inhalers in development incorporate digital interfaces to manage and adapt patients' breathing patterns. These devices understand the way the patient is breathing and coach him/her to breathe at the appropriate rate. Hence, the development of these devices aids in the specific and accurate delivery of medicaments in asthmatic conditions. Owing to these benefits, the adoption of these devices is likely to fuel the growth of the COPD and asthma devices market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market have been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2021, North America was anticipated to be the highest-earning region. COPD ranks third among North America's leading causes of death, behind cancer and cardiovascular disease. COPD is primarily caused by a combination of environmental and lifestyle factors. Additionally, cigarette smoking, air pollution, respiratory allergies, and genetic factors contribute to COPD development.

Due to increased disease awareness, an increase in the patient pool of pediatric asthma and geriatric population susceptible to COPD, and the introduction of new and innovative therapies, the European market for COPD and asthma devices has expanded rapidly. Further, MDIs contain chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) as propellants, which deplete the ozone layer. Hence, regulatory approval for MDIs has become a major concern in the industry.

The Asia-Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region in 2021. The Asia-Pacific COPD and asthma devices market includes countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia, among others. 90% of deaths were attributable to COPD and asthma, with the majority occurring in the Asia-Pacific region's low- and middle-income countries.

The markets considered in this region include Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The growing geriatric population, rise in the prevalence of diseases and increase in industrial exhaust gases and automotive gases, among others, have fueled the incidence rate of COPD and asthma in the LAMEA region.

Key Highlights



The Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market are segmented based on Product Type, Indication, and Distribution Channel.

The Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market are segmented based on Product Type, Indication, and Distribution Channel.

The market is segmented by types of devices into inhalers and nebulizers.

The market is segmented by Indication into asthma and COPD.

The market is segmented by Distribution channel into retail pharmacies, hospitals, and online pharmacies.

Based on Geography, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.



Competitive Player

Aerogen, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Baxter International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, 3M COMPANY, GF Health Products, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novartis AG, PARI Medical Holding GMBH, Smith's Group Plc.

Market News



In Oct 2019, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Innoviva, Inc. filed a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking an additional indication for the use of once-daily, single-inhaler triple therapy, Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol or FF/UMEC/VI), for the treatment of asthma in adults. Trelegy Ellipta was approved in the U.S. in September 2017 for the treatment of patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

In Dec 2018, AstraZeneca today announced that the European Commission (EC) had approved Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate) in a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) as a maintenance dual bronchodilator treatment to relieve symptoms in adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)



Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Inhalers



Drug Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Soft Mist Inhalers (SMIs)



Nebulizers



Compressor Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Mesh Nebulizers



By Indication



Asthma

COPD



By Distribution Channel



Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals

Online Pharmacies



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa



