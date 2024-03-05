Matrix Comsec Is Pleased To Receive An Enthusiastic Response At The Smart Lift And Mobility 2024 In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara 5th March, 2024: With a three-decade history, Matrix has established itself as a globally acknowledged presence in the Security and Telecom Industry. Catering to organizations of various sizes, Matrix is renowned for its commitment to excellence, delivering comprehensive solutions in Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom. Customized to address a wide range of communication and security requirements, Matrix is a trusted provider of sophisticated and all-encompassing enterprise solutions.



Matrix remains unwavering in its dedication to providing technology-driven solutions with a primary focus on ensuring customer satisfaction. This commitment is evident in the development of cutting-edge products originating from internal research and design initiatives. By deliberately allocating resources, 40% of our workforce is dedicated to continuous innovation in research and development. The outcome is a comprehensive portfolio comprising over 60 technologically advanced products across four distinct domains. Our global presence is strengthened by a robust network of over 4000 partners, enabling us to reach a user base exceeding 1 million worldwide. Demonstrating steadfast commitment, Matrix directs its sales efforts exclusively through an extensive and well-established partner ecosystem. This strategic approach underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and cultivating enduring partnerships in the technological landscape.



Committed to driving advancements in both local and global markets, Matrix strategically prioritizes extensive research to develop state-of-the-art enterprise solutions. As a demonstration of our dedication to innovation, MATRIX made a significant impact at the Smart Lift and Mobility in Bengaluru. This event served as a platform to introduce our latest products in the Security and Telecom sectors. The Smart Lift and Mobility 2024 served as a catalyst for collaborating with partners and system integrators, offering a distinctive opportunity to discover and foster new business prospects.



Matrix introduced a diverse range of IP Video Surveillance solutions, including enterprise-level Network Video Recorders (NVRs), UL-listed Cameras, Matrix Video Management Software (VMS), and more. These solutions are intricately crafted to address various customer challenges, such as bandwidth optimization, storage costs, efficient multi-site office management, and proactive security measures. Matrix guarantees a customized response to all organizational needs. The highlighted Camera lineup encompasses a variety of Matrix Ruggedized, Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras, providing resolutions ranging from 2MP to 8MP. These cameras proudly carry both UL Certification, confirming compliance with global safety standards, and NEMA Certification, ensuring robust protection against environmental hazards. This commitment to certification ensures the delivery of high-clarity images crucial for advanced scenario analysis.



Additionally, Matrix presented its enterprise-grade NVRs, designed with a server-based architecture and equipped with pre-installed Video Management Software. These NVRs offer support for redundancies and incorporate hot-swappable hard disks (HDD/SSD) boasting an impressive storage capacity of up to 144 TB. This comprehensive solution emphasizes Matrix\'s commitment to delivering outstanding security solutions specifically tailored to the diverse needs of organizations.



As the exclusive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specializing in the Access Control and Time-Attendance sector, Matrix takes pride in overseeing the entire development process of architectural components. From panels and door controllers to readers and software, our commitment to in-house development ensures a smooth and integrated solution. During this event, Matrix introduced the COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller featuring advanced face recognition technology. This state-of-the-art device distinguishes itself with the incorporation of modern features such as Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion, providing a comprehensive approach to security and health considerations. With an advanced deep learning algorithm, an impressive identification speed of under 0.5 seconds, and a substantial user capacity of 50,000, the COSEC ARGO FACE represents the epitome of security technology, addressing the evolving needs of organizations.



Adding to the event\'s appeal, Matrix introduced the versatile Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, an advanced access control hub with the capability to supervise up to 255 COSEC door controllers and manage 25,000 users. This flexible device plays a crucial role in network architecture mode, facilitating a seamless connection between door controllers and servers. In standalone architecture mode, it operates autonomously as the central unit for controllers, functioning independently of server infrastructure. Alongside this notable offering, Matrix presented its carefully crafted extensive range of Door Controllers and Readers at the event, emphasizing Matrix\'s dedication to delivering comprehensive solutions for Access Control and Time-Attendance.



Making a substantial mark in the Telecom industry, Matrix presented its impressive range of Telecom products at the event. The spotlight was on the Media Gateways, specifically the cutting-edge SETU VFXTH Series. Notable additions to our product lineup included the IP-PBXs, with a particular emphasis on the ETERNITY NENXIP50, and the Hybrid IP-PBXs, prominently featuring the ETERNITY GENX. This event also featured the pure-IP SPARK200 and our high-end business IP phones, contributing to the comprehensive showcase of products. Matrix maintains its commitment to delivering innovative and dependable solutions, solidifying its position as a major player in the Telecom sector.



Kaushal Kadakia, Head of Marketing, highlighted the Smart Lift and Mobility 2024 as a crucial platform that improved Matrix\'s understanding of both local and global markets. Successfully building connections with important system integrators and business partners, he stressed the event\'s value in gaining insights into changing market demands. This understanding empowers Matrix to enhance and tailor its advanced telecom and security solutions to meet the specific needs of the industry.



About Matrix



Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in Security and Telecom solutions for modern businesses and enterprises. As a technology-driven, and customer-focused organization, the company is committed to keeping pace with the revolutions in the Security and Telecom industries.



With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to the development of new products, Matrix has launched cutting-edge products like Video Surveillance Systems â€“ Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders and IP Camera, Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems as well as Telecom Solutions such as Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways and Communication Endpoints. These solutions are feature-rich, reliable, and conform to international standards.



Having global footprints in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa through an extensive network of more than 4000+ channel partners, Matrix ensures that the products serve the needs of its customers faster and longer.





Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :...

Other articles by Matrix Comsec