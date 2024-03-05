CFTE Strengthens Knowledge Partnership With Japan Fintech Festival 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, Singapore, February 8: The Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE) joins the Japan Fintech Festival 2024 organised by Elevandi as an official Knowledge Partner.
-Japan Fintech Festival is the first and largest fintech conference in Japan.
-It's organised by Elevandi (Not-for-profit organisation set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to foster an open dialogue between the public and private sectors) and is also part of the Japan Fintech week (organised by Financial Services Agency).
-CFTE is a Knowledge Partner and CFTE co-founder, Tram Anh Nguyen, is the International Advisory Board member for Elevandi Japan.
-CFTE leads the discussion with many roundtables, panel discussions, events and reports.
-CFTE is a long-term partner of Elevandi and recurrent knowledge partner for other conferences led by Elevandi like Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) and Inclusive FinTech Forum (Rwanda).
The launch of the Elevandi Japan was done in the Singapore Fintech Festival in presence of Chairman of the Board, Elevandi, Sopnendu Mohanty, Co-founders of Elevandi Japan, Takeshi Kito and Pieter Franken and the Board of Advisory which includes our co-founder, Tram Anh Nguyen with the agenda of Japan Fintech Festival.
The Japan Fintech Festival (JFF) is a dynamic convergence of global leaders, innovators, and influencers in finance and technology. The festivalï¿1⁄2s theme revolves around the intersection of finance and technology, exploring new developments, trends, and disruptive innovations that shape the future of the financial industry. From discussions on artificial intelligence and digital assets to fostering entrepreneurship and global collaborations, JFF encapsulates the evolving landscape of Fintech.
JFF aims to provide actionable insights, foster innovation, and drive impactful outcomes through strategic industry roundtables, global leadersï¿1⁄2 dialogues, and specialised events like the Digital Assets Summit and Founders Day. Whether you are a seasoned expert or an emerging innovator, JFF provides a platform for thought leadership and collaboration in the rapidly evolving landscape of financial technology.
CFTE co-hosts three roundtables with Elevandi Japan
CFTE is thrilled to present a series of invite-only roundtable discussions, delving into thought-provoking conversations on key challenges and opportunities in Japanï¿1⁄2s financial and fintech landscape.
The first roundtable, ï¿1⁄2Rearchitecting the Financial System,ï¿1⁄2 will take place on Monday, 4th March, from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, bringing together experts and thought leaders to discuss the core elements reshaping the future of finance. It aims to explore groundbreaking insights on AI, GenAI, Digital Payments, and platforms for SMEs among other pivotal areas.
The second roundtable discussion features experts from academia, regulators, and financial institutions who will explore ï¿1⁄2How to revive Japan as a prominent Financial & Fintech hubï¿1⁄2 on Tuesday, 5th March, from 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm. From dissecting the role of open banking to attracting international investors, and fostering an offshore ecosystem, weï¿1⁄2ll unravel the essential components for success.
Our third roundtable focuses on ï¿1⁄2Developing Talent & Building Capacity to Fill the Talent Gapï¿1⁄2 on Wednesday, 6th March, from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. This roundtable with industry leaders, educators, and talent development specialists aims to fortify the workforce and empower individuals to thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of finance.
The discussions from each roundtable will culminate in the publication of a report, consolidating its findings to shape the future of finance and facilitate knowledge sharing across the industry.
CFTE partners with Tatemono and Mizuho for an event on Fostering Ecosystem through Talents
As part of the Japan Fintech Week, CFTE, Tatemono and Mizuho are co-organising a panel discussion titled ï¿1⁄2Fostering Ecosystem of Global Finance City Tokyo through Accumulation of Innovative Talents and Reskillingï¿1⁄2. Centred around frontline discussions with company personnel and regulators, the discussion is set to provide a detailed exploration into the practical aspects of talent development within the financial landscape.
Join CFTE at Japan Fintech Festival 2024
CFTEï¿1⁄2s partnership with Elevandi Japan comes with numerous advantages for our CFTE community. As we would be running a lot of events, we would like to invite all our community of experts, alumni professionals from all around the world to come with us. Feel free to contact the CFTE team if youï¿1⁄2d like to participate or know more about this learn more about the Japan Fintech Festival and its detailed agenda, visit the dedicated page here.
About CFTE
The Centre for Finance, Technology & Entrepreneurship (CFTE) is a global education platform that aims to equip financial professionals and organisations with the necessary skills to remain competitive in a rapidly changing industry. With offices in London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi, CFTE partners with Fortune 500 companies to build their knowledge in Financial Technology, whilst simultaneously supporting their digital transformation process. Our leading training programmes, curated by global industry experts, help talent build skills to join the digital transformation of finance.
