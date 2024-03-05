Gurugram: Cafe Manager Held After 'Dry Ice' In Mouth Freshener Makes 5 Vomit Blood

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 5 (IANS) Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested the manager of Sapphire Ninty Laforestta Cafe in Sector 90, where five friends vomited blood after they allegedly consumed 'mouth freshener' after having dinner at the cafe on March 2, the police said.

The arrested manager has been identified as Gagandeep, a resident of Kirti Nagar, Delhi.

When a police team led by the Manesar ACP reached the cafe to investigate the matter, it was found shut.

The complainant, Ankit Kumar, told the police that he had gone to the cafe with his wife Neha Sabarwal and friends Manika Goinka, Deepak Arora and Himani on the evening of March 2.

After having dinner, they were offered mouth freshener by the restaurant staff, which resulted in an immediate deterioration of their health.

Ankit said that he along with his wife and friends, who consumed the mouth freshener, began to vomit blood.

He also alleged that despite their worsening condition, the restaurant management and staff did not assist them.

During the probe, it was found that the victims were given 'dry ice' (acid), which is a deadly acid that can even lead to death.

Later, the victims were rushed to the hospital where they underwent treatment.

"The manager has been arrested. He will be produced before a local court for further legal proceedings," said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Kherki Daula police station.