Evonik Industries announces Q4 outcomes, targeted workforce reduction

(MENAFN) Evonik Industries, a leading chemical company, disclosed a notable improvement in its financial performance for the fourth quarter of the previous year. The company revealed that its losses before taxes from ongoing operations dwindled to 20 million euros, a significant drop from the 251 million euros reported in the corresponding quarter of 2022. This improvement reflects the effectiveness of strategic measures undertaken by the company to streamline operations and enhance profitability.



In conjunction with its financial update, Evonik Industries unveiled a strategic decision to reduce its workforce by 2,000 employees globally. Of this reduction, 1,500 positions will be eliminated in Germany, encompassing various administrative roles within the organization. This move underscores the company's commitment to optimizing its operations and ensuring long-term sustainability in a rapidly evolving market landscape.



Despite the positive strides in cost management, Evonik Industries experienced a decline in sales during the fourth quarter, with revenues totaling 3.60 billion euros. Looking ahead, the company provided a cautious outlook for 2024, anticipating revenues to range between 1.7 billion euros and 2 billion euros. This projection follows a revenue figure of 1.66 billion euros recorded in 2023.



In summary, Evonik Industries' financial performance for the fourth quarter demonstrates a notable turnaround, marked by reduced losses and a strategic focus on cost optimization. However, the company remains vigilant amid challenging market conditions, as reflected in its workforce reduction initiatives and conservative revenue outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.

