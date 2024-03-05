Apple Slashes Macbook Air M2 Price In India, You Can Get Discount Upto Rs 20,000; Check Out Deal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple has slashed the price of the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 model after announcing its latest Air model with an M3 chipset.

According to information released by the firm, the official Apple outlets are offering a flat discount of Rs 20,000 on the 2022 MacBook Air model. The laptop was originally going to cost Rs 1,19,900, but now it will just cost you Rs 99,900. Students and teachers may get the identical laptop through official Apple outlets for a price as low as Rs 89,900 as part of the company's education offer.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 1,14,900 for those interested in purchasing one, and Rs 1,04,900 for those in the educational sector. Beginning on March 4, customers may place orders for the new MacBook Air with M3 through Apple's physical and online shops. On March 8, it will start to arrive for consumers and be available at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers. Yes, if the MacBook Air M2 fits within your budget and Apple has given it a significant discount that makes the purchase very appealing, you should think about making the purchase.

The most recent Air model with M3 processor is available for Rs 1,04,900 under Apple's education offer policy, which is applicable to teachers and students. Those who can afford to pay a few extra thousand rupees should get it. If you are able to obtain the education offer with a legitimate school ID and other supporting documentation, this pricing is quite similar to the M2 model.

What can you expect from MacBook Air M2?

However, the MacBook Air M2 is an option for people who would rather not purchase the MacBook Air M3. The design of this one is also slender and delicate. It has a larger, brighter display with bezel-trimmed texturing. It is powered by the most recent and powerful M2 processor from Apple, the same chip that powers the top-tier 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 model.

With a 1080p camera, the MacBook Air M2 model offers users a sufficiently high-quality camera experience. In order to provide a clean appearance, the business positioned two tweeters and two woofers between the keyboard and display on the 2022 model, which does not have speaker grills. It supports Dolby Atmos in addition to its Spatial Audio technology.

