Yemen introduces first solar power plant in Aden amid electricity shortage

(MENAFN) Government officials in Aden, southern Yemen, announced on Monday the commencement of the trial operation of the nation's inaugural solar power generation station. Provided with support from the UAE, the initiative comes amidst persistent power outages plaguing the city. The trial operation kicked off with the generation of approximately 20 to 30 percent of the station's total power capacity, set at 120 megawatts, as part of preparations for full-scale operation within the next three months.



This pioneering project stands as Yemen's first and most significant strategic endeavor to harness clean and renewable energy sources for electricity generation. Since the liberation of Aden from Houthi forces in April 2015, the city, serving as Yemen's temporary capital and governmental hub, has grappled with deteriorating public services, notably electricity provision.



An official from the Aden Electricity Corporation revealed to Reuters on Monday that the project's initial phase incurs an estimated cost of around USD100 million, generously supported by the UAE. The station's capacity is currently set at 120 megawatts, with plans for expansion in the second phase to reach 600 megawatts over the coming years. This ambitious venture not only aims to alleviate the city's immediate power woes but also signifies a significant stride towards sustainable energy solutions in Yemen.

