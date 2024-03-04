Insurtech Firm Selects Ccgroup For Integrated Marketing

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Insurance technology firm HDI Embedded has selected CCGroup as its retained PR and integrated marketing agency as it expands across Europe.



The company is owned by legacy insurance group HDI International, part of European financial services giant Talanx, and is CCGroup's first retained client in the insurtech sector.



HDI Embedded specialises in providing customised embedded insurance – for instance, buying insurance through an airline at the same time as booking flights, or breakdown recovery through a bank account. DataHorizzon Research estimated the embedded insurance market to be worth $63.1 billion in 2022, and expects it to reach $482.8 billion by 2032.



CCGroup's brief is to establish HDI Embedded as a leading provider of embedded insurance solutions and increase brand awareness and lead generation, via thought leadership, media and social media campaigns.



HDI Embedded chief partnerships officer, international, Nelson Castellanos said:“Whether in consumer goods or financial services, our vision is to elevate embedded insurance as a cornerstone of omnichannel commerce for businesses engaged in direct customer sales.



“Choosing CCGroup as our integrated marketing agency was driven by the team's track record of working with leading fintech brands. CCGroup presented a comprehensive programme aligned with our objectives to establish a formidable presence in Europe, enhance our brand reputation, and drive business value through a blend of PR and marketing services.”



CCGroup head of emerging fintech Alexandra Santos added:“Today's competitive embedded finance landscape demands companies to demonstrate the robustness of their business models, solutions and strategies if they wish to thrive. Our deep understanding of embedded finance and insurtech uniquely positions us to support companies venturing into this burgeoning sector."



The technology agency recently launched a new brand identity , to reflect its evolution into a PR-led integrated marketing consultancy.

MENAFN04032024000219011063ID1107931693