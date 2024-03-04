German minister advices healthcare systems to get ready for war

(MENAFN) In a bold call to action, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has urged comprehensive reforms to enhance the country's healthcare system, enabling it to effectively respond to a spectrum of crises, including new pandemics and potential military conflicts. Speaking to Neue Osnabrucker Zeitung, Lauterbach emphasized that the forthcoming legislation, anticipated to be presented this summer, represents a pivotal moment for reshaping the healthcare landscape in Germany.



The current ruling 'traffic light coalition' has already been pushing for healthcare reforms in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Lauterbach underscored that the recent Ukraine conflict has heightened the urgency for bolstering the nation's preparedness for unforeseen challenges. In his vision for crisis readiness, the Health Minister stressed the importance of clarity in responsibilities, urging every healthcare entity, from doctors to hospitals and health authorities, to be well-versed in crisis protocols.



"In the event of a crisis, every doctor, every hospital, every health authority must know what to do. We need clear responsibilities – for example, for the distribution of a high number of injured people among the clinics in Germany," Lauterbach explained. He further advocated for regular drills in hospitals to simulate responses to disasters, dismissing accusations of fearmongering and emphasizing that "doing nothing is not an option."



Addressing concerns about the linkage of healthcare reforms to the possibility of military conflict, Lauterbach argued that strategic preparation is essential. Drawing parallels with the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, he stated, "It would be silly to say we are not preparing for a military conflict and then it won’t come. According to this logic, there would be no need for a Bundeswehr." This assertion aligns with the sentiments expressed by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in November, emphasizing the country's need to become "war-capable" and the importance of NATO members actively arming themselves for potential conflicts.



As Germany charts its course towards a more resilient healthcare system, the evolving landscape underscores the interconnectedness of public health and national defense, shedding light on the imperative to prepare for a broad spectrum of challenges that may confront the nation in the future.



