Who Is Rahul Mody? Meet Shraddha Kapoor's Alleged Boyfriend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For months, there has been speculation that Shraddha Kapoor is dating Rahul. However, the pair never believed any of these theories. At the same time, both have been seen together on several occasions.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is particularly active on social media. Besides his career, her personal life is discussed on and off social media.



However, the actress was photographed with Rahul Modi at a Mumbai private airport. Shraddha was seen with her reported writer lover Rahul Modi.

IMDb said Rahul wrote Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar-starring Shraddha. They met on the film set and fell in love.



Sources say Shraddha dissolved her romance with photographer Rohan Shrestha in 2022. Rahul grew up in Mumbai. Attended Whistling Woods International Institute.

He was an associate director on Akash Vani and interned on Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Father Amod is a businessman. He and Shraddha reportedly dated before breaking up.

Her next film is Stree 2, with Rajkumar Rao. This film follows 2018's blockbuster Stree. In addition, the actor will star in a mythical and time travel film.